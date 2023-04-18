Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) (TSX: TH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, will be participating in the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on April 25 and 26 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dates: Tuesday April 25, 2023-Wednesday April 26, 2023 Time: 8:30 AM-4:30 PM ET Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre,

North Building 255 Front St W

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2W6

Paul Levesque will be speaking at 11:30 ET on April 25th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Theratechnologies management will also be taking meetings throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and reach out to the team.

To register and access, please follow this link.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Our business strategy is to grow revenues and to achieve a positive Adjusted EBITDA from the sale of our existing and potential future assets in North America and to develop a portfolio of complementary products, compatible with our expertise in drug development and our commercialization know-how. We currently have two approved products: EGRIFTA SV® and Trogarzo® in the United States. In addition to the sale of our products, we are conducting research and development activities. We have a pipeline of investigational medicines in the areas of NASH and oncology. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

