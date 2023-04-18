Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: WAGR) ("Champion Gaming" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Football Outsiders ("FO"), the "Home of DVOA," and the Company's leading football statistics and analytics site, has recorded year-over-year growth across a number of key metrics.

More specifically, Chris Spagnuolo, Champion Gaming's senior vice president of content and strategy, reports that in 2022 Football Outsiders hit over 2 million new users for the first time in the publication's history, and logged over 6,000 active subscribers, an increase of over 32% from the same time last year.

Football Outsiders online metrics 2022 vs. 2021

First 2 million New Users year in FO history 31.7% increase in New Users (2.16 million vs 1.64 million)

First 2 million Users since 2019 31% increase in Users (2.17 million vs 1.66 million)

Hit 6,127 active subs (vs. 4,625)

18.4% increase in Sessions (4.12 million vs 3.48 million)

5.7% increase in Pageviews (9.27 million vs 8.8 million)

Mr. Spagnuolo and Graham Simmonds, CEO of Champion Gaming Group, attribute the growth and success of Football Outsiders to a concerted effort to increase the volume of content coming out of the publication over the past year while they continue to iterate upon the site's industry-leading data products.

In early 2022, the Company announced the addition of new premium content, transforming the Football Outsiders brand into a new year-round destination for football information, as well as committing to more sports betting content.

In September 2022, Football Outsiders launched more products, "extending the brand's footprint with football fans, complementing our premium analysis and content with many new resources to continue our growth trajectory," Mr. Simmonds said.

New content included:

The FO 40 : A living board of pre-Draft NFL prospects, evaluated based on the prospects' potential team impact, rebranded to include more prospects and analysis as the FO 100 in 2023.

: A living board of pre-Draft NFL prospects, evaluated based on the prospects' potential team impact, rebranded to include more prospects and analysis as the FO 100 in 2023. The Fantasy 40: A living board of pre-Draft NFL prospects, evaluated based on the prospects' potential fantasy impact.

A living board of pre-Draft NFL prospects, evaluated based on the prospects' potential fantasy impact. New video content: New shows covering film analysis, NFL media tracking, and high-level advanced statistics were produced by FO's team. Each is designed to explain and help users digest football from more complicated angles than the average "talking head".

New shows covering film analysis, NFL media tracking, and high-level advanced statistics were produced by FO's team. Each is designed to explain and help users digest football from more complicated angles than the average "talking head". Sunday Live Blogs: A new series highlighting the key plays and moments football fans are talking about, and illustrating their impact on the game through the lens of FO's data and analytics.

A new series highlighting the key plays and moments football fans are talking about, and illustrating their impact on the game through the lens of FO's data and analytics. New daily updates: The FO staff covers key news about players, teams, and everything that football fans, sports bettors, and fantasy football players need to know in bite-sized news articles, all through the prism of FO's premium analysis.

The FO staff covers key news about players, teams, and everything that football fans, sports bettors, and fantasy football players need to know in bite-sized news articles, all through the prism of FO's premium analysis. New FO content: Enhanced coverage of Spring football leagues like the USFL and XFL plus daily fantasy sports and best ball platforms. With additional data-driven content designed to help people become better players on DraftKings, FanDuel, Underdog, and their own season-long leagues, FO covers all the available ways to consume football from every possible angle.

Enhanced coverage of Spring football leagues like the USFL and XFL plus daily fantasy sports and best ball platforms. With additional data-driven content designed to help people become better players on DraftKings, FanDuel, Underdog, and their own season-long leagues, FO covers all the available ways to consume football from every possible angle. Coach Rankings: The ubiquitous Edjsports Coach Rankings have been layered into FO's regular content offering, along with new weekly videos and written content to discuss the findings.

"The quality and increased volume of our offering, as well as our team's adept ability to promote them across multiple platforms, have made a significant impact," Mr. Spagnuolo says, noting that the increase in Football Outsiders users is almost 1:1 with subscriber increases. "Champion Gaming's enhanced focus on Football Outsiders has revealed numerous key areas for growth and engagement that we'll continue to expand upon as we push towards the 2023 NFL season."

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine, interactive sports matchup models, spread and over/under distributions, sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

