Movella Holdings Inc.: Movella's Xsens Motion Capture Suits Enable Breakthroughs in Disease Diagnosis

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) ('Movella'), a global leader in the digitization of movement, is providing critical technology to researchers tracking the onset of diseases that impair movement. Movella's Xsens motion capture technology is being used in medical research to develop new examination methodologies and treatments.

THOMAS ANGUS/IMPERIAL COLLEGE

Researchers at Imperial College and University College London, led by Professor Aldo Faisal, have spent seven years conducting in-depth studies into the progression of Friedreich's Ataxia (FA) and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The use of Xsens motion capture allows for quick and accurate assessments of a patient's movement, detecting subtle motions that human analysis alone cannot.

The FA and DMD studies, published in the journal Nature Medicine, demonstrate the effectiveness of motion capture data in predicting the worsening of degenerative nerve conditions. Assessing the efficacy of a movement-enhancing drug often involves patients who find walking difficult for extended periods of time. Through analysis of digitized movement data generated by the Xsens suit, this burden is minimized to a matter of steps, allowing medical professionals to predict the progression of these diseases in half the time it would normally take.

"We believe that the application of Movella's technology has the potential to change the economics of drug discovery," said Dr Aldo Faisal, Professor of AI and Neuroscience for Imperial College London. "With motion capture, we have been able to create an entirely new field of study: ethomics. It will attract the pharmaceutical industry to invest in rare diseases, but the main beneficiary from our research is going to be patients. The technology is going to be able to come up with all new treatments faster."

"The impact motion capture will have on developing new drugs and diagnoses for a range of diseases will be huge," says CJ Hoogsteen, VP Sales & Marketing at Movella. "Through the use of Movella's Xsens solutions, medical professionals can reduce the time and cost required to develop new drugs in clinical trials and make it more cost-effective to test new drugs for rare genetic disorders."

The team is already seeking approval for the use of Movella's solutions in clinical drug trials, beginning in two years. Additional research into Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and MS are now taking place.

About Movella Holdings Inc.

Movella is a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement. Movella serves the entertainment, health & sports, and automation & mobility markets. Our innovations enable customers to capitalize on the value of movement by transforming data into meaningful and actionable insights. Partnering with leading global brand such as Electronic Arts, EPIC Games, 20th Century Studios, Netflix, Toyota, Siemens and over 500 sports organizations, Movella is creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, please visit www.movella.com .

