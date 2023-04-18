Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Dexterra Group Inc. (TSX: DXT) ("Dexterra" or the "Company") announces that it intends to release its Q1 2023 results on May 9, 2023 after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on May 10, 2023. A presentation will be posted on the Dexterra website at dexterra.com on May 9, 2023 to be reviewed on the conference call.

The conference call dial in number is 1-800-806-5484 and use participant passcode 2954074#.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Dexterra's website at dexterra.com/investor-presentations-events/ by selecting the Q1 2023 Results webcast link, or at https://www.gowebcasting.com/12527.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until June 10, 2023 by dialing 1-800-408-3053, passcode 7906982#.

Annual and Special Meeting

Dexterra's Annual and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, in a virtual only format via live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/260045440. Details on how to vote and access the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular, which is available on the Dexterra website at dexterra.com, under the Company's profile at sedar.com, and at TSX Trust Company's website at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/dxt.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra employs more than 8,500 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada.

Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

For further information contact:

Drew Knight, CFO

Head office: Airway Centre, 5915 Airport Rd., 4th Floor Mississauga, Ontario L4V 1T1

Telephone: (416) 767-1148

You can also visit our website at dexterra.com.

