Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LEXI) proudly announces the launch of its new website https://lithiumenergi.com/, featuring interactive maps of its project sites, as well as maps putting LEXI's properties within the context of its neighbors, including Albemarle, Livent, Posco and Allkem. LEXI has consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region not owned by a producing company, with significant positions on two of the world's highest-quality salars, Antofalla and Hombre Muerto, totaling approximately 72,000 hectares. LEXI's portfolio of properties is divided into four ongoing exploration projects: Antofalla Norte, Antofalla Sur, Trila JV, and Hombre Muerto Norte. To learn more about these projects, visit https://lithiumenergi.com/projects-overview/.

LEXI is strategically positioned to address key challenges and opportunities in the lithium exploration industry, including environmental concerns, political risks, technical challenges, and a competitive environment. With the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage, LEXI aims to capitalize on the ever-growing need for lithium while preparing for any potential market shifts.

Through their agreement with IBAT, LEXI gains access to the world's first and only modular direct lithium extraction (MDLE) process, positioning LEXI on the path to production faster than any of its peers. IBAT's Generation 3 system is a revolutionary force in renewable energy, combining a sophisticated selective absorbent with cutting-edge technology and innovative engineering concepts. This groundbreaking approach will shape the future of clean power generation for years to come. For more information about the technology, visit https://lithiumenergi.com/technology/.

Option Grant

LEXI's board of directors has granted certain directors and consultants of the Company options to purchase up to 5,000,000 common shares with a term of three years and an exercise price equal to $0.21 per share.

About Lithium Energi Exploration, Inc.

Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (LEXI) is a green energy company dedicated to the acquisition and development of lithium brine assets in Argentina. Based in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Catamarca, Argentina, the company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: LEXI) and the Frankfurt Exchange (FR: LO9). All LEXI's projects are in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Catamarca, near numerous projects and operations owned by prominent players in the lithium industry. LEXI has consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region not owned by a producing company, with key positions on two of the world's highest-quality salars, Antofalla and Hombre Muerto, totaling approximately 72,000 hectares. For more information, please visit lithiumenergi.com. For more information, please visit our website at lithiumenergi.com.

