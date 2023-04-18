Blocktrade Unveils New Updates in Roadmap to Gamified Crypto Trading

Blocktrade Academy also launched to onboard crypto novices through learning courses and free educational materials

LUXEMBOURG, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blocktrade , the go-to asset marketplace for everyone, has introduced a new version of its secure and simplified exchange platform as part of its roadmap towards a fully gamified crypto trading experience. In addition to a new logo and visual rebrand, the latest version of Blocktrade includes the launch of a brand new iOS app, revamped customer onboarding process, and redesigned website - all with the aim of lowering the barriers of entry to crypto investment.

Blocktrade is committed to the creation of a fully gamified ecosystem which will feature a level-based rewards program for users. As active users participate in trading, challenges and minigames on Blocktrade, they will earn points, unlock new NFT avatars and rise up leaderboards. The simplification of the onboarding experience for new users enabled by the latest Blocktrade version is a crucial step towards the realization of this gamified trading environment.

At the core of Blocktrade's platform roadmap is the BTEX token , currently being launched by Blocktrade. The native ecosystem token will be utilized to unlock a wide range of features, benefits and rewards for users on the platform.

Christian Niedermueller, CEO at Blocktrade, said: "Our team is dedicated to consistently enhancing the user experience of Blocktrade and making us the best place for users to begin their crypto investment journey. The latest refinements to our platform bring about the level of service expected by today's consumers and set us up for the full launch of our gamified ecosystem later this year. Blocktrade continues to move towards crypto mass adoption and today's announcement is another important milestone on that path."

Blocktrade is also announcing the successful launch of Blocktrade Academy , a series of short, educational videos divided into different courses based on the knowledge level of participants. The initial 'Crypto for Beginners' course consists of 14 educational videos breaking down basic blockchain and crypto subjects in simple language for those new to crypto trading. Thousands of users have taken part in Blockchain Academy since launching, with users eligible to receive a certification upon completion of the beginner course.

Niedermueller said: "At Blocktrade, we believe that education and engagement are equally important when it comes to successfully expanding the cryptocurrency market. That's why in addition to building a rewarding and interactive ecosystem for users, we're providing a completely free and easily accessible crypto course. We have carefully designed and produced our educational content to be relevant, concise, and informative. It is the perfect place for those curious about cryptocurrencies to begin their trading journey in an informed and responsible way."

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Blocktrade is registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with Estonian, Italian, and Slovenian regulators and is fully compliant with AML5 guidelines, offering services in Europe. For more information, visit blocktrade.com .

About Blocktrade

Blocktrade is a state-of-the-art digital asset platform that enables seamless buying and selling of cryptocurrencies with no trading fees. The platform offers a wide range of cryptocurrencies, a user-friendly interface, multiple payment options, saving plans, and exceptional customer support.

Established in 2018, Blocktrade has emerged as a leading player in the digital asset industry due to its unyielding commitment to security and regulatory compliance. The platform is fully transparent, with over 5,000 class-B shareholders, and regulated to EU standards. It is registered as a VASP with the Estonian, Italian, and Slovenian regulators and operates in full compliance with AML 5 guidelines.

