Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Intention to Delist H Shares from London Stock Exchange

Intention to Delist H Shares from London Stock Exchange

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. announces Intention to Delist H Shares from London Stock Exchange.



For details, please visit: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056804/E_Intention_to_Delist_H_Shares_from_LSE_20230418.pdf