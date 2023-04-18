Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that the Company is currently in the planning stages for the upcoming field season on its recently acquired Shabaqua Gold Project.

The property is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 54 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario near Shabaqua Corners and on trend to Delta Resources Delta 1 project. The property has seen very little exploration work.

Field activities will commence once snow conditions permit. Initial field work will include first pass prospecting and soil sampling. This will be followed-up by detailed geological mapping with special emphasis on defining the mineralization and orientation of the main mineralized trend. With very little exploration work conducted on the project area, additional prospecting will be needed to target prospective secondary structures for potential quartz-carbonate veining, silicification and Fe-carbonate alteration commonly associated with gold mineralization within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt.

Historic surface grab samples within the project area range from nil to 54.51 grammes per tonne (g/t) Gold (Au) with Visible Gold (VG) present. The project is underlain by mafic volcanics with interbedded sediments. Gold mineralization is hosted within an east-west trending zone of pervasive carbonate alteration with associated quartz carbonate veins and pyrite. (Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property. Assay results from the Property in this news release are historical in nature and have not been verified by the Company).

The eastern boundary of the Shabaqua Gold Property is located 1.57 kilometers(km) west of Delta Resources (DLTA) drill hole DL-22-18 which returned an intercept of 5.92 g/t Au over 31m (Source: Delta New Release October 31, 2022). Trenching conducted on Delta's ground 390m east of the property boundary, returned an interval of 2.22 g/t Au over 8m (Source: Delta Resources Website). Refer to figure 1.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO of Metals Creek states, "We are excited to commence field activities once snow conditions allow. Given the lack of exploration work on the project area, prospecting will initially focus on evaluating existing gold showings and then branching out to prospective secondary structures for their potential to host possible gold associated alteration and mineralization. We believe the Shabaqua Property provides Metals Creek with an excellent opportunity to take advantage of an up and coming gold district with strategically located claims with high grade gold mineralization."

The Company also announces that it has terminated its agreement to acquire the Dona Lake project from Newmont (see the Company's prior news release of June 13, 2019).

In addition, the Company announces the tentative date for this year's annual general meeting will be June 19, 2023, to be held at its Newfoundland location, 93 Edinburgh Ave, Gander, NL, A1V 3C9.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Company and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

