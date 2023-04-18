Lake Worth, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Healing Commercial Real Estate Inc. ("Healing CREI" or the "Company"), a data-driven self-managed real estate investment company, today announced a strategic alliance with Heally, Inc. ("Heally"), a leading SaaS platform focused on complementary and alternative medicine clinics and clinicians. The partnership will leverage Healing CREI's expertise in real estate to help Heally expand its network of clinics and clinicians by identifying and securing premium real estate locations, driven by data.

Cody Shandraw, President of Healing CREI, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Heally, an innovative technology platform with high visibility and a wide distribution reach. Our shared vision of addressing the mental health crisis is the foundation of this strategic alliance. By combining our strengths, we can provide complementary and alternative medicine clinics and clinicians with access to premium real estate locations and cutting-edge telemedicine technology, ultimately improving patient care."

Heally's network of clinics, clinicians, and patients functions similarly to a complementary healthcare system, providing access to telemedicine, a network of physical clinics, and home health services. This partnership will help Heally expand its distribution network and drive brand awareness for its SaaS platform and other product offerings.

About Healing CREI

Healing CREI invests in real estate supporting the healthcare industry, including psychedelic therapy centers, behavioral health facilities, and therapy and rehabilitation services, positioning the company as one of the top healthcare investment companies. Its extensive industry knowledge and commitment to high-quality care uniquely position it for success in the competitive healthcare real estate market.

About Heally

Heally is a leading SaaS platform connecting patients with holistic medicine doctors and providers for in-person or online consultations via telehealth. Heally's services include mobile IV therapy, ketamine therapy, medical marijuana cards, hypnotherapy, homeopathy, emotional support animal certifications, and psychotherapist services. Its network of clinics, clinicians, and patients functions similarly to a complementary healthcare system, focused on keeping people healthy through a combination of cutting-edge technology and physical clinics.

Learn more at www.getheally.com

For more information, please contact:

Ty Zakovich, CEO

Tel: 619 573 3130

Email: ty@healing.realestate

Website: www.healing.realestate

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162836