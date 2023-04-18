KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) announced earnings of $.95 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $.92 per share in the same quarter last year and $1.05 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income for the first quarter of 2023 amounted to $119.5 million, compared to $118.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $131.6 million in the prior quarter.

"Our first quarter results are the product of the consistent and conservative business model that Commerce has executed for nearly 160 years," said John Kemper, President and Chief Executive Officer.

On deposit balances, Kemper added, "We saw normal seasonal deposit outflows in January, but experienced minimal flows throughout the remainder of the quarter, reflecting the strength and diversity of our deposit portfolio.

"Although disruption from recent bank failures may be felt across the industry for a period of time, we see this as a moment for our franchise to differentiate itself as a safe haven, and bring peace of mind to customers who put a lot of trust in Commerce and in the banking system.

"Our stakeholders can rest assured that we have ample liquidity and capital to weather any events to come, and we are well-positioned to accommodate our customers' lending, deposit, and service needs."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Net interest income was $251.6 million, a $3.0 million decrease from the prior quarter. The net yield on interest earning assets increased 8 basis points to 3.26%.

Non-interest income totaled $137.6 million, an increase of $5.8 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Net securities losses of $306 thousand compared to net gains of $8.9 million in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense totaled $224.1 million, an increase of $18.5 million compared to the same quarter last year.

Average loan balances totaled $16.4 billion, an increase of $518.9 million, or 3.3%, over the prior quarter.

Total average available for sale debt securities decreased 4.8%, or $591.1 million, from the prior quarter to $11.8 billion, at fair value. During the first quarter of 2023, the unrealized loss on available for sale securities decreased $190.0 million to $1.3 billion, at period end.

Average deposits declined $1.4 billion, or 5.1%, from the prior quarter. The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits was .71%.

The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans was .17% compared to .14% in the prior quarter.

Non-accrual loans totaled $7.8 million compared to $8.3 million in the prior quarter. Non-accrual loans were .05% of total loans.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $9.2 million during the first quarter to $159.3 million, and at March 31, 2023, the ratio of the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was .96%, compared to .92% at December 31, 2022.

The Company purchased 547,381 shares of its common stock this quarter at an average price of $65.93.

Total assets at March 31, 2023 were $32.0 billion, an increase of $128.9 million, or .4%, over the prior quarter.

For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.54%, the return on average equity was 18.75%, and the efficiency ratio was 57.5%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a regional bank holding company offering a full line of banking services through its subsidiaries, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. One of its subsidiaries, Commerce Bank, leverages nearly 160 years of proven strength and experience to help individuals and businesses solve financial challenges. In addition to offering payment solutions across the U.S., Commerce Bank currently operates full-service banking facilities across the Midwest including the St. Louis and Kansas City metropolitan areas, Springfield, Central Missouri, Central Illinois, Wichita, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and Denver. It also maintains commercial offices in Dallas, Houston, Cincinnati, Nashville, Des Moines, Indianapolis, and Grand Rapids. Commerce delivers high-touch service and sophisticated financial solutions at regional branches, commercial offices, ATMs, online, mobile and through a 24/7 customer service line.

This financial news release and the supplementary Earnings Highlights presentation are available on the Company's website at https://investor.commercebank.com/news-info/financial-news-releases/default.aspx.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS For the Three Months Ended (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY Net interest income $251,623 $254,641 $208,786 Non-interest income 137,612 136,825 131,769 Total revenue 389,235 391,466 340,555 Investment securities gains (losses) (306 ) 8,904 7,163 Provision for credit losses 11,456 15,477 (9,858 ) Non-interest expense 224,107 216,740 205,648 Income before taxes 153,366 168,153 151,928 Income taxes 32,813 34,499 31,902 Non-controlling interest expense (income) 1,101 2,026 1,872 Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $119,452 $131,628 $118,154 Earnings per common share: Net income - basic $0.95 $1.05 $0.92 Net income - diluted $0.95 $1.04 $0.92 Effective tax rate 21.55 % 20.77 % 21.26 % Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income $253,411 $256,675 $211,393 Average total interest earning assets (1) $31,568,594 $31,991,224 $34,937,086 Diluted wtd. average shares outstanding 124,258,981 124,589,323 126,646,900 RATIOS Average loans to deposits (2) 64.99 % 59.73 % 51.90 % Return on total average assets 1.54 1.65 1.33 Return on average equity (3) 18.75 21.88 14.41 Non-interest income to total revenue 35.35 34.95 38.69 Efficiency ratio (4) 57.49 55.26 60.29 Net yield on interest earning assets 3.26 3.18 2.45 EQUITY SUMMARY Cash dividends per share $.270 $.252 $.252 Cash dividends on common stock $33,759 $31,648 $32,143 Book value per share (5) $21.51 $19.85 $23.43 Market value per share (5) $58.35 $68.07 $68.18 High market value per share $70.20 $72.60 $71.16 Low market value per share $55.72 $63.17 $63.12 Common shares outstanding (5) 124,720,710 124,999,100 126,925,176 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 7.92 % 7.32 % 8.09 % Tier I leverage ratio 10.61 % 10.34 % 9.07 % OTHER QTD INFORMATION Number of bank/ATM locations 275 275 285 Full-time equivalent employees 4,636 4,594 4,563

(1) Excludes allowance for credit losses on loans and unrealized gains/(losses) on available for sale debt securities. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Annualized net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. divided by average total equity. (4) The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of total revenue. (5) As of period end. (6) The tangible common equity ratio is a non-gaap ratio and is calculated as stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) divided by total assets reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights). All share and per share amounts have been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend distributed in December 2022.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Interest income $308,857 $286,377 $262,666 $238,154 $211,782 Interest expense 57,234 31,736 16,293 5,769 2,996 Net interest income 251,623 254,641 246,373 232,385 208,786 Provision for credit losses 11,456 15,477 15,290 7,162 (9,858 ) Net interest income after credit losses 240,167 239,164 231,083 225,223 218,644 NON-INTEREST INCOME Trust fees 45,328 44,710 45,406 46,792 47,811 Bank card transaction fees 46,654 44,588 45,638 43,873 42,045 Deposit account charges and other fees 21,752 21,989 24,521 25,564 22,307 Consumer brokerage services 5,085 4,518 5,085 5,068 4,446 Capital market fees 3,362 3,386 3,393 3,327 4,125 Loan fees and sales 2,589 2,566 3,094 3,246 4,235 Other 12,842 15,068 11,377 11,557 6,800 Total non-interest income 137,612 136,825 138,514 139,427 131,769 INVESTMENT SECURITIES GAINS (LOSSES), NET (306 ) 8,904 3,410 1,029 7,163 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 144,373 138,458 137,393 142,243 135,953 Data processing and software 28,154 27,991 28,050 27,635 27,016 Net occupancy 12,759 11,774 12,544 12,503 12,296 Equipment 4,850 5,021 5,036 4,734 4,568 Supplies and communication 4,590 4,446 4,581 4,361 4,713 Marketing 5,471 5,419 6,228 5,836 6,344 Other 23,910 23,631 19,052 16,193 14,758 Total non-interest expense 224,107 216,740 212,884 213,505 205,648 Income before income taxes 153,366 168,153 160,123 152,174 151,928 Less income taxes 32,813 34,499 33,936 32,021 31,902 Net income 120,553 133,654 126,187 120,153 120,026 Less non-controlling interest expense (income) 1,101 2,026 3,364 4,359 1,872 Net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $119,452 $131,628 $122,823 $115,794 $118,154 Net income per common share - basic $0.95 $1.05 $0.97 $0.92 $0.92 Net income per common share - diluted $0.95 $1.04 $0.97 $0.92 $0.92 OTHER INFORMATION Return on total average assets 1.54 % 1.65 % 1.48 % 1.36 % 1.33 % Return on average equity (1) 18.75 21.88 17.84 16.29 14.41 Efficiency ratio (2) 57.49 55.26 55.19 57.29 60.29 Effective tax rate 21.55 20.77 21.65 21.66 21.26 Net yield on interest earning assets 3.26 3.18 3.01 2.79 2.45 Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income $253,411 $256,675 $248,737 $235,010 $211,393

(1) Annualized net income attributable to Commerce Bancshares, Inc. divided by average total equity. (2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense (excluding intangibles amortization) as a percent of total revenue.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - PERIOD END (Unaudited) (In thousands) Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 ASSETS Loans Business $5,704,467 $5,661,725 $5,508,508 Real estate - construction and land 1,437,419 1,361,095 1,144,411 Real estate - business 3,486,543 3,406,981 3,109,668 Real estate - personal 2,952,042 2,918,078 2,820,076 Consumer 2,094,389 2,059,088 2,053,160 Revolving home equity 295,478 297,207 264,401 Consumer credit card 558,669 584,000 544,579 Overdrafts 6,515 14,957 14,211 Total loans 16,535,522 16,303,131 15,459,014 Allowance for credit losses on loans (159,317 ) (150,136 ) (134,710 ) Net loans 16,376,205 16,152,995 15,324,304 Loans held for sale 6,162 4,964 8,908 Investment securities: Available for sale debt securities 11,228,616 12,238,316 14,780,494 Trading debt securities 41,584 43,523 31,380 Equity securities 12,528 12,304 9,284 Other securities 268,417 225,034 199,576 Total investment securities 11,551,145 12,519,177 15,020,734 Federal funds sold 27,060 49,505 - Securities purchased under agreements to resell 825,000 825,000 1,825,000 Interest earning deposits with banks 1,341,854 389,140 1,260,813 Cash and due from banks 351,210 452,496 326,549 Premises and equipment - net 428,169 418,909 394,028 Goodwill 138,921 138,921 138,921 Other intangible assets - net 14,918 15,234 15,885 Other assets 944,212 909,590 671,651 Total assets $32,004,856 $31,875,931 $34,986,793 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $8,685,234 $10,066,356 $11,428,372 Savings, interest checking and money market 14,419,741 15,126,981 16,751,632 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 468,667 387,336 422,992 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 1,109,818 606,767 716,345 Total deposits 24,683,460 26,187,440 29,319,341 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,784,559 2,841,734 2,317,461 Other borrowings 1,507,776 9,672 9,057 Other liabilities 346,649 355,508 367,532 Total liabilities 29,322,444 29,394,354 32,013,391 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 629,319 629,319 610,804 Capital surplus 2,919,060 2,932,959 2,678,025 Retained earnings 117,313 31,620 178,504 Treasury stock (59,670 ) (41,743 ) (72,293 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (940,498 ) (1,086,864 ) (434,400 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,665,524 2,465,291 2,960,640 Non-controlling interest 16,888 16,286 12,762 Total equity 2,682,412 2,481,577 2,973,402 Total liabilities and equity $32,004,856 $31,875,931 $34,986,793

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 ASSETS: Loans: Business $5,656,104 $5,478,241 $5,317,696 $5,385,181 $5,324,172 Real estate - construction and land 1,410,835 1,268,900 1,288,721 1,225,267 1,134,902 Real estate - business 3,478,382 3,300,697 3,258,128 3,163,508 3,095,068 Real estate - personal 2,933,750 2,886,686 2,844,376 2,825,578 2,808,980 Consumer 2,067,385 2,089,912 2,101,622 2,070,560 2,040,200 Revolving home equity 296,748 293,681 280,923 272,280 273,859 Consumer credit card 556,223 559,463 550,058 537,681 540,844 Overdrafts 4,449 7,428 4,438 5,524 5,178 Total loans 16,403,876 15,885,008 15,645,962 15,485,579 15,223,203 Allowance for credit losses on loans (150,117 ) (143,285 ) (137,833 ) (134,670 ) (149,685 ) Net loans 16,253,759 15,741,723 15,508,129 15,350,909 15,073,518 Loans held for sale 5,708 6,567 7,170 7,933 9,383 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 1,099,067 1,055,602 1,113,442 1,119,305 1,103,749 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 87,086 55,732 55,753 55,762 51,770 State and municipal obligations 1,793,756 1,990,643 2,052,908 2,126,380 2,077,600 Mortgage-backed securities 6,454,408 6,605,936 6,847,912 7,158,252 7,316,609 Asset-backed securities 3,233,757 3,714,092 3,870,953 4,038,113 3,933,061 Other debt securities 528,941 560,951 587,026 643,463 636,247 Unrealized loss on debt securities (1,387,196 ) (1,582,061 ) (1,064,534 ) (851,110 ) (174,297 ) Total available for sale debt securities 11,809,819 12,400,895 13,463,460 14,290,165 14,944,739 Trading debt securities 45,757 44,626 35,621 43,904 40,686 Equity securities 12,458 10,534 8,838 9,094 9,498 Other securities 229,867 219,354 208,708 195,090 192,311 Total investment securities 12,097,901 12,675,409 13,716,627 14,538,253 15,187,234 Federal funds sold 38,978 27,683 13,486 4,269 1,053 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 825,000 1,174,457 1,379,341 1,703,569 1,733,887 Interest earning deposits with banks 809,935 640,039 980,273 1,248,942 2,608,029 Other assets 1,376,551 1,339,554 1,256,498 1,238,493 1,304,400 Total assets $31,407,832 $31,605,432 $32,861,524 $34,092,368 $35,917,504 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Non-interest bearing deposits $9,114,512 $10,360,834 $10,758,353 $11,209,680 $11,544,701 Savings 1,550,215 1,567,113 1,595,857 1,609,694 1,563,093 Interest checking and money market 13,265,485 13,693,974 14,423,713 14,847,306 14,949,727 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 415,367 388,304 397,071 411,655 429,852 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 903,393 596,703 578,158 648,728 862,232 Total deposits 25,248,972 26,606,928 27,753,152 28,727,063 29,349,605 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 493,721 143,630 51,929 113,128 23,356 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,418,726 2,260,263 2,199,866 2,258,184 2,712,468 Other borrowings 551,267 179,552 2,010 2,029 768 Total borrowings 3,463,714 2,583,445 2,253,805 2,373,341 2,736,592 Other liabilities 112,052 28,745 123,691 139,986 505,644 Total liabilities 28,824,738 29,219,118 30,130,648 31,240,390 32,591,841 Equity 2,583,094 2,386,314 2,730,876 2,851,978 3,325,663 Total liabilities and equity $31,407,832 $31,605,432 $32,861,524 $34,092,368 $35,917,504

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE RATES (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 ASSETS: Loans: Business (1) 5.31 % 4.68 % 3.94 % 3.16 % 2.93 % Real estate - construction and land 7.33 6.80 5.27 4.09 3.76 Real estate - business 5.65 5.15 4.40 3.70 3.38 Real estate - personal 3.61 3.45 3.36 3.27 3.28 Consumer 5.31 4.77 4.17 3.62 3.59 Revolving home equity 7.03 5.89 4.82 3.69 3.48 Consumer credit card 13.68 12.64 12.05 11.32 11.35 Overdrafts - - - - - Total loans 5.56 5.03 4.37 3.72 3.54 Loans held for sale 10.30 10.09 8.80 8.14 6.48 Investment securities: U.S. government and federal agency obligations 1.90 2.01 4.51 4.93 3.42 Government-sponsored enterprise obligations 3.21 2.36 2.36 2.39 2.33 State and municipal obligations (1) 2.26 2.29 2.27 2.30 2.29 Mortgage-backed securities 2.06 1.88 1.93 1.99 1.98 Asset-backed securities 2.01 1.96 1.62 1.35 1.13 Other debt securities 1.93 1.89 1.93 1.97 2.00 Total available for sale debt securities 2.07 1.97 2.09 2.08 1.91 Trading debt securities (1) 4.59 3.81 2.74 2.46 1.84 Equity securities (1) 23.24 28.44 27.11 26.90 26.00 Other securities (1) 7.11 6.67 7.09 22.38 5.91 Total investment securities 2.18 2.07 2.18 2.36 1.97 Federal funds sold 5.09 4.27 2.77 1.79 .39 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 1.94 2.36 1.72 1.03 1.24 Interest earning deposits with banks 4.67 3.69 2.25 .78 .18 Total interest earning assets 4.00 3.59 3.21 2.86 2.49 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY: Interest bearing deposits: Savings .05 .06 .04 .04 .05 Interest checking and money market .61 .38 .20 .06 .04 Certificates of deposit of less than $100,000 1.39 .73 .41 .20 .13 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 and over 2.98 1.42 .60 .29 .20 Total interest bearing deposits .71 .40 .21 .07 .05 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 4.59 3.56 2.41 .79 .12 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2.93 2.29 1.37 .48 .10 Other borrowings 4.94 4.02 1.78 2.37 .53 Total borrowings 3.49 2.48 1.39 .50 .10 Total interest bearing liabilities 1.20 % .69 % .34 % .12 % .06 % Net yield on interest earning assets 3.26 % 3.18 % 3.01 % 2.79 % 2.45 %

(1) Stated on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CREDIT QUALITY For the Three Months Ended (Unaudited) (In thousands, except ratios) Mar. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sep. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $150,136 $143,377 $138,039 $134,710 $150,044 Provision for credit losses on loans 15,948 12,404 10,150 7,287 (10,686 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial portfolio: Business 230 496 461 19 77 Real estate - construction and land - - - - - Real estate - business (4 ) (4 ) (8 ) (1 ) (7 ) 226 492 453 18 70 Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 4,325 3,467 2,882 2,937 3,372 Consumer 1,275 1,522 827 633 808 Overdraft 978 230 703 425 358 Real estate - personal (11 ) (40 ) (15 ) (41 ) 22 Revolving home equity (26 ) (26 ) (38 ) (14 ) 18 6,541 5,153 4,359 3,940 4,578 Total net loan charge-offs 6,767 5,645 4,812 3,958 4,648 Balance at end of period $159,317 $150,136 $143,377 $138,039 $134,710 LIABILITY FOR UNFUNDED LENDING COMMITMENTS $28,628 $33,120 $30,047 $24,907 $25,032 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIOS (1) Commercial portfolio: Business .02 % .04 % .03 % - % .01 % Real estate - construction and land - - - - - Real estate - business - - - - - .01 .02 .02 - - Personal banking portfolio: Consumer credit card 3.15 2.46 2.08 2.19 2.53 Consumer .25 .29 .16 .12 .16 Overdraft 89.15 12.28 62.85 30.86 28.04 Real estate - personal - (.01 ) - (.01 ) - Revolving home equity (.04 ) (.04 ) (.05 ) (.02 ) .03 .45 .35 .30 .28 .33 Total .17 % .14 % .12 % .10 % .12 % CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Non-accrual loans to total loans .05 % .05 % .05 % .05 % .05 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans .96 .92 .90 .88 .87 NON-ACCRUAL AND PAST DUE LOANS Non-accrual loans: Business $6,361 $6,751 $5,645 $6,314 $6,756 Real estate - construction and land - - - - - Real estate - business 171 189 149 167 190 Real estate - personal 1,269 1,366 1,390 1,436 1,389 Total 7,801 8,306 7,184 7,917 8,335 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $14,800 $15,830 $12,538 $11,909 $10,670

(1) Net charge-offs are annualized and calculated as a percentage of average loans (excluding loans held for sale).

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

Management Discussion of First Quarter Results

March 31, 2023

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, net income amounted to $119.5 million, compared to $131.6 million in the previous quarter and $118.2 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in net income compared to the previous quarter was primarily the result of net realized investment securities losses compared to net gains recorded in the prior quarter, lower net interest income and higher non-interest expense. These decreases to income were partly offset by a decrease in the provision for credit losses. The net yield on interest earning assets grew eight basis points to 3.26%. Average loans grew $518.9 million compared to the previous quarter, while average deposits and average available for sale debt securities declined $1.4 billion and $591.1 million, respectively. For the quarter, the return on average assets was 1.54%, the return on average equity was 18.75%, and the efficiency ratio was 57.5%.

Balance Sheet Review

During the 1st quarter of 2023, average loans totaled $16.4 billion, an increase of $518.9 million over the prior quarter, and $1.2 billion, or 7.8%, over the same quarter last year. Compared to the previous quarter, average balances of business, business real estate, and construction loans grew $177.9 million, $177.7 million, and $141.9 million, respectively. During the current quarter, the Company sold certain fixed rate personal real estate loans totaling $3.2 million, compared to $2.4 million in the prior quarter.

Total average available for sale debt securities decreased $591.1 million compared to the previous quarter to $11.8 billion, at fair value. The decrease in investment securities was mainly the result of lower balances of mortgage-backed, other asset-backed, and state and municipal securities. During the 1st quarter of 2023, the unrealized loss on available for sale securities decreased $190.0 million to $1.3 billion, and sales, maturities and pay downs were $1.3 billion. At March 31, 2023, the duration of the available for sale investment portfolio was 3.9 years. The Company does not have any investment securities classified as held-to-maturity.

Total average deposits decreased $1.4 billion this quarter compared to the previous quarter. The decrease in deposits mostly resulted from lower demand deposits and interest checking and money market deposits of $1.2 billion and $428.5 million, respectively, partly offset by higher certificate of deposit balances of $333.8 million. Compared to the previous quarter, total average commercial and consumer deposits declined $868.9 million and $530.1 million, respectively, while average wealth deposits increased $39.8 million. The average loans to deposits ratio was 65.0% in the current quarter and 59.7% in the prior quarter. The Company's average borrowings, which included customer repurchase agreements of $2.4 billion, were $3.5 billion in the 1st quarter of 2023 and $2.6 billion in the prior quarter.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the 1st quarter of 2023 amounted to $251.6 million, a decrease of $3.0 million compared to the previous quarter. On a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis, net interest income for the current quarter decreased $3.3 million from the previous quarter to $253.4 million. The decrease in net interest income was due to higher interest expense, partly offset by higher interest earned on loans. The net yield (FTE) on earning assets increased to 3.26%, compared to 3.18% in the prior quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans (FTE) increased $23.4 million, due to higher average rates earned on all loan categories, coupled with higher average balances of construction, business, and business real estate loans. The average yield (FTE) on the loan portfolio increased 53 basis points to 5.56% this quarter.

Interest income on investment securities (FTE) decreased $1.8 million compared to the prior quarter, due to lower average balances, partly offset by higher rates earned. Interest income earned on U.S. government and federal agency securities decreased due to lower rates earned, which included the impact of $652 thousand in lower inflation income from Treasury inflation-protected securities this quarter. At March 31, 2023, the Company recorded an $802 thousand adjustment to premium amortization, which increased interest income to reflect slower forward prepayment speed estimates on mortgage-backed securities. The average yield (FTE) on total investment securities was 2.18% in the current quarter, compared to 2.07% in the previous quarter.

The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits totaled .71% in the current quarter compared to .40% in the prior quarter. Interest expense on deposits increased $11.8 million this quarter compared to the previous quarter, while interest expense on borrowings increased $13.6 million, due to a 101 basis point increase in the average rate paid coupled with higher average borrowings of $880.3 million. The overall rate paid on interest bearing liabilities was 1.20% in the current quarter compared to .69% in the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Income

In the 1st quarter of 2023, total non-interest income amounted to $137.6 million, an increase of $5.8 million compared to the same period last year and increased $787 thousand compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest income compared to the same period last year was mainly due to higher bank card and sweep fees. In addition, a $2.0 million increase in fair value adjustments was recorded on the Company's deferred compensation plan assets, which are held in a trust and recorded as both an asset and liability, affecting both other income and other expense. These increases were partly offset by lower trust fees and loan fees and sales. The increase in non-interest income compared to the prior quarter was mainly due to higher bank card fees, mostly offset by a gain on the sale of real estate recorded in the prior quarter that did not reoccur this quarter, and lower tax credit sales fee income.

Total net bank card fees in the current quarter increased $4.6 million, or 11.0%, compared to the same period last year, and increased $2.1 million compared to the prior quarter. Net corporate card fees increased $3.6 million, or 14.9%, over the same quarter of last year mainly due to higher interchange fee income. Net debit card fees increased $735 thousand, or 7.7%, and net merchant fees increased $371 thousand, or 7.4%, while net credit card fees decreased $47 thousand, or 1.3%. Total net bank card fees this quarter were comprised of fees on corporate card ($27.3 million), debit card ($10.3 million), merchant ($5.4 million) and credit card ($3.7 million) transactions.

In the current quarter, trust fees decreased $2.5 million, or 5.2%, from the same period last year, mostly resulting from lower private client and institutional trust fees. Compared to the same period last year, deposit account fees decreased $555 thousand, or 2.5%, mainly due to lower overdraft and return item fees of $2.7 million, partly offset by higher personal deposit account fees and corporate cash management fees of $1.0 million and $959 thousand, respectively. Loan fees and sales declined $1.6 million, or 38.9%, compared to amounts recorded in the same quarter last year, due to lower mortgage banking revenue.

Other non-interest income increased over the same period last year primarily due to higher sweep fees of $2.6 million, the deferred compensation adjustment previously mentioned, and a write down on a branch location of $965 thousand recorded in the 1st quarter of 2022. For the 1st quarter of 2023, non-interest income comprised 35.4% of the Company's total revenue.

Investment Securities Gains and Losses

The Company recorded net securities losses of $306 thousand in the current quarter, compared to gains of $8.9 million in the prior quarter and $7.2 million in the 1st quarter of 2022. Net securities losses in the current quarter primarily resulted from losses of $3.1 million realized on sales of available for sale debt securities, mostly offset by net fair value gains of $2.3 million and a $653 thousand gain on the sale of an investment in the Company's private equity investment portfolio.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the current quarter amounted to $224.1 million, compared to $205.6 million in the same period last year and $216.7 million in the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the same period last year was mainly due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense, FDIC insurance expense, data processing and software expense, miscellaneous losses, travel and entertainment expense, and the deferred compensation adjustment previously mentioned. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the prior quarter was mainly due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense, FDIC insurance expense, and occupancy expense, partly offset by lower travel and entertainment and legal and professional fees expense.

Compared to the 1st quarter of last year, salaries and employee benefits expense increased $8.4 million, mostly due to higher full-time salaries expense of $7.6 million, or 8.9%, and higher employee benefits expense of $1.4 million. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 4,636 and 4,563 at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Compared to the same period last year, data processing and software expense increased $1.1 million due to higher bank card fees expense and increased costs for service providers. Other non-interest expense increased $9.2 million, mostly due to growth in FDIC insurance, deferred compensation, miscellaneous losses, and travel and entertainment expense of $2.3 million, $2.0 million, $1.3 million, and $1.1 million, respectively.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the Company was 21.5% in the current quarter, 20.8% in the previous quarter, and 21.3% in the 1st quarter of 2022.

Credit Quality

Net loan charge-offs in the 1st quarter of 2023 amounted to $6.8 million, compared to $5.6 million in the prior quarter and $4.6 million in the same period last year. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was .17% in the current quarter, .14% in the previous quarter, and .12% in the 1st quarter of last year. Net loan charge-offs on personal banking loans increased $1.4 million to $6.5 million, mainly due to higher overdraft and consumer credit card loan net charge-offs.

In the 1st quarter of 2023, annualized net loan charge-offs on average consumer credit card loans were 3.15%, compared to 2.46% in the previous quarter, and 2.53% in the same quarter last year. Consumer loan net charge-offs were .25% of average consumer loans in the current quarter, .29% in the prior quarter, and .16% in the same quarter last year

At March 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $159.3 million, or .96% of total loans, and increased $9.2 million compared to the prior quarter. Additionally, the liability for unfunded lending commitments at March 31, 2023 was $28.6 million, a decrease of $4.5 million compared to the liability at December 31, 2022.

At March 31, 2023, total non-accrual loans amounted to $7.8 million, a decrease of $505 thousand compared to the previous quarter. At March 31, 2023, the balance of non-accrual loans, which represented .05% of loans outstanding, included business loans of $6.4 million, personal real estate loans of $1.3 million, and business real estate loans of $171 thousand. Loans more than 90 days past due and still accruing interest totaled $14.8 million at March 31, 2023.

Liquidity

During the 1st quarter of 2023, the Company increased its deposit balance at the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) by $952.7 million to $1.3 billion. The change in the balance at the FRB was mostly the result of a $1.5 billion increase in Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances and $1.3 billion of sales, maturities, and paydowns in the available for sale debt securities portfolio, partly offset by a $1.5 billion decrease in total deposits.

The Company regularly pledges loans and securities to the FRB and at March 31, 2023, the Company's pledging resulted in a total borrowing capacity of $3.8 billion, or an increase of $2.9 billion compared to December 31, 2022. The Company did not have any borrowings from the FRB's Discount Window or its newly established Bank Term Funding Program during the current quarter. The Company also pledges loans and securities and borrows from the FHLB. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $1.5 billion of outstanding borrowings from the FHLB and $554.3 million of remaining borrowing capacity. Additionally, the Company pledges portions of its investment securities portfolio to secure public fund deposits, trust funds, and securities sold under agreements to repurchase.

The Company has an available for sale debt securities portfolio with a fair market value of $11.2 billion at March 31, 2023. Approximately $2.0 billion is expected to mature or pay down over the next 12 months. At March 31, 2023, the Company had pledged $8.1 billion of the securities portfolio. The Company also has a portfolio of $825.0 million in securities purchased under agreements to resell, of which $700.0 million are expected to mature over the next 12 months.

Other

During the 1st quarter of 2023, the Company paid a cash dividend of $.27 per common share, representing a 7.1% increase over the same period last year. The Company purchased 547,381 shares of treasury stock during the current quarter at an average price of $65.93.

Forward-Looking Information

This information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include future financial and operating results, expectations, intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Matt Burkemper, Investor Relations

(314) 746-7485

www.commercebank.com

matthew.burkemper@commercebank.com