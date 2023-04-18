Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.04.2023
WKN: A1T85G | ISIN: DK0060477263 | Ticker-Symbol: A31
GlobeNewswire
18.04.2023 | 14:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Asetek A/S

Asetek A/S has applied for admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq
Copenhagen as of 17 May 2023. Admission to trading and official listing of the
company's share will be in the form of "Share Entitlements". 





Permanent ISIN:   DK0060477263            
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:        Asetek               
---------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares:  98,313,892 shares (DKK 9,831,389.20)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:     DKK 0,10              
---------------------------------------------------------
Segment:       Small cap              
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:     ASTK                
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    291227               
---------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183        
---------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no    MiFID II tick size table      
---------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code       XCSE                
---------------------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:     Yes                 
---------------------------------------------------------





Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry    Supersector  
------------------------------
10 Technology 1010 Technology
------------------------------





For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
