First North Denmark: Enalyzer A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060070589 ENALYZER The company is given observation status because the company has announced that the general meeting of shareholders has decided that the company shall request for the company's shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Copenhagen. According to rule 6.3.1(d) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 18th April 2023. ______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.