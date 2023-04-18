Anzeige
18.04.2023 | 14:46
First North Denmark: Enalyzer A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN                 Name

DK0060070589        ENALYZER



The company is given observation status because the company has announced that
the general meeting of shareholders has decided that the company shall request
for the company's shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market in Copenhagen. 

According to rule 6.3.1(d) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments
observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 18th April 2023.



______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
