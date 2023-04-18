Revenue Solutions, Inc. Announces Multi-Year Partnership With a Large Virginia City to Revolutionize Its Tax and License Processes

RSI's powerful revX Revenue and revX Property solutions will streamline day-to-day operations while providing better citizen services for the city's taxpayers.

PEMBROKE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Revenue Solutions, Inc. (RSI), a leading provider of digital tax transformation software and services for state and local governments, is proud to announce another sale of its revolutionary tax administration system, revX. This time, the partnership is with a large city in the State of Virginia*. This multi-year agreement represents a major step forward in modernizing the city's tax operations with RSI's innovative solutions, revX Revenue and revX Property.

At its core, the revX platform is a future-ready, integrated SaaS solution that manages tax operations and brings efficiency, accuracy, and transparency to tax administration and collections. With secure document management and a streamlined taxpayer online services experience, the city's citizens will be able to access their tax information and communicate easily with the city and stay up-to-date on their return filings and payments by receiving notifications and updates.

The implementation of revX represents a significant milestone for the city in its journey towards modernizing tax operations and enhancing the overall experience for its citizens. With revX's tax and license administration capabilities, the city will now have access to a best-in-class solution that seamlessly integrates modern functionalities, meeting all their tax needs.

"We couldn't be more pleased that this large Virginia city has chosen RSI as their partner in modernizing their tax operations," said John Skinner, CEO of RSI. "The city's commitment to delivering the best services possible for their citizens is the reason why we're proud to be a part of this project and look forward to a long and successful partnership."

revX's advanced features will allow the city to provide its citizens with a modern and user-friendly online service experience, increasing transparency and improving compliance while also providing robust security measures to protect sensitive taxpayer data. revX's cloud-native architecture will provide the opportunity for the city to easily allocate resources towards modern-configuration workforces to pivot and respond to changes to processes, tax laws and policies.

The partnership between RSI and the city sets the standard for other cities looking to improve their tax processes and stay ahead of the curve in the digital age. It is a true representation of RSI's dedication and more than 25 years of experience in providing innovative and impactful tax solutions that drive positive change for governments and their citizens.

About Revenue Solutions

Founded in 1996, Revenue Solutions, Inc. is the trusted, collaborative partner leading governments to innovation with the only cloud-native packaged software solution, revX. Offered as Software as a Service (SaaS), revX is the preferred platform for government revenue processing. We empower public agencies and offices with solutions that improve citizen services, increase operational efficiency, collect additional revenue, and maximize compliance. For over 25 years, RSI has delivered transformative technology solutions across hundreds of client projects throughout the United States and Canada.

* The city's policies don't allow RSI to use its name in this press release.

