Founder of DOM360s Digital Marketing and Advertising Agency Appoints Jennifer Donovan as New CEO to Lead the Company Into New Multi-Industry Verticals

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / DOM360, an industry-leading, full-service digital marketing agency and AI software company appoints Jennifer Donovan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This change comes with the company's recent celebration of its 15-year anniversary and plan for continued expansion across multi-industry verticals.

Robert Donovan, Owner and Founder of DOM360, started DOM360 in 2007 as a boutique agency primarily focused on digital marketing for Tier 3 car dealerships. Since then, the agency has grown into a leading digital marketing company serving hundreds of clients nationwide. DOM360 has received numerous awards, including Google Ads Premier Partner, and has made the list of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years.

"This is an exciting time for Donovan Martech, Inc (DMI) family of companies. Our flagship, DOM360, set the standard as one of the first to develop innovative marketing solutions for automotive dealers, partners and OEMs. Our growth in technology, AI and constant pursuit of product innovation requires us to be agile and focused. Jennifer's exceptional vision and reach extends across all levels and relationships throughout the automotive industry. We have been thoughtfully developing this succession plan and cannot be more excited about celebrating her creative approach to meeting the dynamic needs of our current and future clients," said Robert Donovan, Owner and CEO of Donovan Martech, Inc (DMI).

Donovan has established herself as a leader in the automotive industry. She worked for Arnold Worldwide where she managed the Western Region VW of America dealer association before joining Zimmerman Advertising as the Director of Field Operations in Southern California. At Zimmerman, she played a key role in managing AutoNation dealership relocations and provided strategic leadership in launching single brand marketing strategies, which led to accelerated sales in units and profit margin growth. Her continued success in automotive led her to the DCH Auto Group where she was responsible for traditional and digital advertising, technology and best practices of all marketing performance and execution. In 2018, she joined DOM360 as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and last year, took on a pivotal role to support DOM360's vision and growth as their Executive Strategic Advisor (ESA).

"I am excited about my appointment as CEO and being with DOM360 during this next evolution of digital marketing and artificial intelligence (AI). Our people are the heart of our company, and we set the bar high as we don't want to merely live up to our promise; we expect to break through it and go all in. Service excellence requires the highest level of personal touch with results that make a difference. And we should be judged by those results accordingly. As we look to the next decade where the speed of change continues to dictate the demands of our thought leadership for our clients, this is our moment to shine. It's what sets us apart, why many of our customers have stayed with us and why it continues to inspire us to make every touch memorable," said Jennifer Donovan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DOM360.

Donovan Martech Inc. (DMI) is a family of marketing technology brands focused on finding niches for our clients, proving them and then scaling them through Software as a Service (SaaS) models. DOM360 and its newest sister company, launching May 2023, Dealerverse, will be represented at the upcoming KAIN Conference in April and again in May at the Brian Pasch, DMSC Conference.

About DOM360

DOM360 is a full-service marketing agency and AI software industry leader that generates millions of leads for dealerships nationwide. The agency has focused exclusively on the automotive sector for over 15 years. DOM360 has partnerships with Toyota and Lexus, in addition to over one hundred Tier 3 dealer groups coast-to-coast. Founded by Robert Donovan in 2007, DOM360 has offices in South Carolina, Florida and California.

For more information visit: www.dom360.com

Contact: Kris Knopf, DOM360, 210-247-8817, kris@donovanmartech.com

SOURCE: DOM360

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749279/Founder-of-DOM360s-Digital-Marketing-and-Advertising-Agency-Appoints-Jennifer-Donovan-as-New-CEO-to-Lead-the-Company-Into-New-Multi-Industry-Verticals