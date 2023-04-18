Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. Accelerates Global Expansion Through Completed Acquisition of Swiss Thin-Film Solar Manufacturing Equipment

Ascent Solar's acquisition of Flisom AG's Zurich equipment establishes a new revenue stream, 300% more manufacturing capacity, and an international presence as European and Asian governments adopt legislation to increase solar energy production & domestic manufacturing capabilities

THORNTON, Colo. and NIEDERHASLI, Switzerland, April 18, 2023. The Company will continue to be headquartered in Thornton, CO and will commence manufacturing using its new 15MW roll-to-roll thin-film manufacturing assets in Zurich, CH immediately.



This strategic transaction reflects a significant milestone in ASTI's turnaround plan by helping to deliver new committed contract revenue, increased production capacity and an international foothold as European and Asian governments adopt legislation to increase solar energy production and domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Transaction Rationale / Key Benefits & Capabilities in Agreement:

Committed Contractual Revenue : ASTI will service production for Flisom AG's outstanding contracts using the acquired assets. ASTI's management will pursue extending and expanding customer contracts, as the direct counterparty, as renewals become due.





: ASTI will service production for Flisom AG's outstanding contracts using the acquired assets. ASTI's management will pursue extending and expanding customer contracts, as the direct counterparty, as renewals become due. Market Expansion : The transaction is expected to immediately provide ASTI with the opportunity and proven manufacturing capacity to establish new revenue streams in the Luxury Goods and Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) markets. ASTI intends to use this new European presence to provide in-region support for EU driven net zero initiatives and to support new demand in the U.S., Europe and Asia.





: The transaction is expected to immediately provide ASTI with the opportunity and proven manufacturing capacity to establish new revenue streams in the Luxury Goods and Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) markets. ASTI intends to use this new European presence to provide in-region support for EU driven net zero initiatives and to support new demand in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities: The acquisition of Flisom AG's 15MW thin-film solar manufacturing assets in Zurich, Switzerland increases Ascent's nameplate capacity by 300%. This modern equipment supports ASTI's focus on operational efficiency & optimization and is capable of roll-to-roll thin-film outputs up to one meter in width and one kilometer in length. Management anticipates EBITDA-positive operations of the acquired assets as early as the second half of 2023.



"Since coming aboard the Company in September 2022, my priority has been to execute an aggressive turnaround plan and to re-establish Ascent as the leading provider of high-performance, flexible thin-film solar modules for use in scenarios where traditional rigid panels don't work," said Jeffrey Max, President and Chief Executive Officer of ASTI. "This transaction is an ignition point for our continued turnaround, by opening new markets, securing new revenue, and expanding manufacturing capabilities to set Ascent on a new trajectory."

"We are seeing a global push for more solar power production and we have identified unmet demand for alternatives to traditional rigid panels that can be used in scenarios where land, form-factor, or weight constraints exist, particularly in Europe and Asia," Max continued. "Our flexible, lightweight and proven thin film is made for these scenarios and provides a needed and proven alternative to traditional rigid panels. By supporting the global push for more solar power and demonstrating the benefits of solar module form-factor diversity, we will establish ASTI as a global leader in the PV industry."

