Dienstag, 18.04.2023
PR Newswire
18.04.2023 | 15:18
Syantra Inc.: A Blood Test for the Detection of Breast Cancer: Syantra Receives CE Mark Approval for their Breast Cancer Test built on the Syantra DX Liquid Biopsy Platform

CALGARY, AB, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syantra announced today that it has obtained CE marking for the Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer test. Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer is a minimally invasive blood test for the detection of an active breast cancer signature - in the earliest stages when it is easier to treat. The test evaluates gene expression patterns of 12 unique biomarkers through a custom qPCR process using proprietary software that includes machine learning-derived algorithms. Securing CE marking allows the company to market the blood test in the European Union and other countries that recognize the designation.

Syantra Company Logo (CNW Group/Syantra Inc.)

"Obtaining CE marking for the Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer test brings us one step closer to helping women across the globe detect breast cancer at earlier stages when it is most treatable," said Dr. Kristina Rinker, Syantra Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

"Syantra's blood-based test may help improve breast cancer detection for women with high-risk of developing breast cancer, particularly young individuals with genetic predisposition and women with dense breasts or diverse ethnic backgrounds. For those women, standard screening mammogram may be inadequate and more sensitive tests are urgently needed," said Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli, Professor of Medicine, Director of Breast Medical Oncology and Associate Director of Precision Medicine in the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Cristofanilli also serves as a paid scientific advisory board member for Syantra Inc.

About Syantra

Syantra is a precision biotechnology company changing the way cancer is detected and treated. Its flagship product, Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer, is a minimally invasive and high-performance blood test for the detection of breast cancer, at the earliest stages.

Contact

For more information about Syantra, and the Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer test, please visit: www.syantra.com

Social Media: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2052918/Syantra_Inc__A_Blood_Test_for_the_Detection_of_Breast_Cancer__Sy.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-blood-test-for-the-detection-of-breast-cancer-syantra-receives-ce-mark-approval-for-their-breast-cancer-test-built-on-the-syantra-dx-liquid-biopsy-platform-301796078.html

