Community Advocacy Event in support of Ukraine to bring together over 300 participants to meet legislators and attend advocacy trainings

Razom for Ukraine and its partners in the American Coalition for Ukraine will convene the Ukraine Action Summit on April 23-25, 2023 in Washington, D.C. The Ukraine Action Summit consists of Congressional meetings, advocacy workshops, and panel discussions, which will bring together constituents and organizations from the Ukrainian community and beyond to urge elected officials to provide critical continued support for Ukraine in response to the Russian full-scale invasion. This is the second Ukraine Action Summit, following a convening in September 2022.

With over 320 advocates from across the country in attendance from over 34 states, 58 partner organizations represented, and dozens of planned meetings with members of the U.S. House and Senate, the Summit will be a powerful display of pro-Ukrainian unity from individuals and community groups from across the United States.

Summit participants will be advocating for legislation and resolutions to help Ukraine continue to prevail against Russian aggression, including bills recognizing Ukraine's invasion as a genocide, classifying the Wagner Group as a foreign terrorist organization, continuing military support, and more. Congressional meetings will take place on Monday April 23 and Tuesday April 25, with an all-participant kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Monday at the Capitol Plaza on the East Side of the Capitol Building.

About Razom for Ukraine

Razom means "together" in Ukrainian.

The organization believes deeply in the enormous potential of dedicated volunteers around the world united by a single mission: to build and maintain a democratic and prosperous Ukraine. Established in the United States, the non-profit organization works towards that mission by creating spaces where people meet, partner and do.

In this time of need, they have created the Razom Emergency Response which is focused on purchasing medical supplies for critical situations like blood loss and other tactical medicine items, hospital supplies, and tech enabled emergency response supplies that facilitate the delivery of this aid. Razom's procurement and logistics teams are made up of a trusted volunteer network they've nurtured since 2014 and partner organizations worldwide. Razom is also working with governments and embassies on helping to establish humanitarian corridors. For more information, please visit Razom's website at https://www.razomforukraine.org/.

About the American Coalition for Ukraine

The American Coalition for Ukraine believes in democracy, freedom, human rights and dignity for all people, and in particular for Ukrainians who are giving their lives in defense of these principles. Coalition partners call the United States home, but many of us share historic experiences of oppression, violence, and war in our countries of origin and ancestral homelands many times at the hands of Russian imperialism. We wholeheartedly support Ukraine in its defense of the universal values of freedom and human dignity. For more information, visit: www.americancoalitionforukraine.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418005568/en/

Contacts:

Nana Gongadze 202 436 0676

nana.gongadze@razomforukraine.org