C5 Capital Appoints Pete Cooper as Managing Partner and Global Head of Partnerships

Former Deputy Director of Cyber Defense in the Cabinet Office of the U.K will Lead the Firm's London Office

LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C5 Capital, a specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space, and advanced nuclear energy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pete Cooper as Managing Partner and Global Head of Partnerships. In his new role, he will head C5 Capital's London office, where he will also be based.

"We are delighted to welcome Pete Cooper to C5," said André Pienaar, Founder and CEO of C5 Capital. "He will drive growth and success for our US portfolio companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and internationally. Pete's leadership experience in both cyber and aerospace will be invaluable to our defensive growth investment strategy."

Cooper brings nearly 30 years of national defense experience to the new role. He previously served as Deputy Director of Cyber Defense in the UK Cabinet Office, developing government cyber security policy and strategy. Prior to his role with the Cabinet Office, Cooper spent 24 years in the UK Royal Air Force (RAF), where he started his military career as a fast jet pilot and instructor on the Tornado GR4 and evolved his focus on cyberspace operations.

Having advised numerous aerospace companies on cybersecurity policy and strategy, Cooper's experience in the sector spans commercial, government, military, regulatory, and white hat communities.

"Pete Cooper's record speaks for itself - he makes things happen," said Sir Iain Lobban, C5 Operating Partner and former Director of GCHQ. "His striking combination of vision and energy, clear-sighted focus on making a difference, and proven ability to build powerful partnerships are all qualities which will be a huge asset to C5 and our portfolio companies."

At C5, Cooper will support portfolio company business development and expansion globally. His duties will include building and maintaining partnerships for C5 portfolio companies in both the public and private sectors.

"I am delighted to be joining C5 Capital, where André and his team are driven by a shared mission to secure the future in some of the most exhilarating and critical sectors, ranging from space exploration to advanced nuclear technology and cybersecurity," said Cooper. "It's an incredible convergence of innovation, cutting-edge technology, and passionate individuals shaping the future. The prospect of being part of this dynamic team, combined with C5's commitment to creating value beyond profit, fills me with enthusiasm and anticipation for the exciting journey ahead."

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital (C5) is a specialist venture capital firm that invests in cybersecurity, space and energy security. C5's investment strategy is focused on building long-term relationships with innovative and resilient founders that share in our mission to build a secure future. C5 Capital is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in London, Luxembourg and Vienna. For more information, visit: www.c5capital.com.

Media contact: Mary Magnani, marym@codepr.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/c5-capital-appoints-pete-cooper-as-managing-partner-and-global-head-of-partnerships-301800395.html