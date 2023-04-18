viax.io Reports Impressive Growth in Fiscal 2022 Year-End Results

RIDGEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / viax.io, the leading next-generation B2B digital commerce platform for manufacturers and distributors, has reported impressive growth for its fiscal 2022 year-end results, with a nine-fold increase in its annual recurring revenue (ARR) compared to the previous year, signaling the market's validation of its unique approach to digital commerce.

viax.io color logo

"FY22 was an incredible year for viax, and we're thrilled with our impressive growth," said Lee Riesterer, Chief Revenue Officer at viax. "The market has responded and validated the need for a different approach that only viax is able to uniquely deliver. Our customers were previously handcuffed by other solutions in the market and needed a platform that enabled them to innovate at the speed of digital business."

Riesterer went on to explain that the antiquated monolithic applications of the past have stifled innovation, are slow and complex to change, and deliver unacceptable time-to-value (TTV). viax, on the other hand, was designed from the ground up to eliminate these complexities, providing B2B companies with the agility they need to innovate and grow their online business.

"Global B2B companies have adopted viax as their strategic platform for competing online," said Larry Ramponi, CEO and co-founder of viax. "Built on a next-generation event-driven architecture (EDA), viax delivers the broadest set of capabilities in the industry to directly address the challenges of selling complex products with complex pricing, sales channels and account structures."

Analysts predict that the growth of B2B digital commerce will continue to accelerate and that competition to win new customers online will increase. This means that the effectiveness of the entire Quote-to-Cash process will be more critical than ever before. At the same time, new revenue models such as marketplaces and subscription-based services hold promise for B2B companies to win a greater share of wallet from existing customers. With viax, companies now have an exciting new way to deploy these capabilities in an economical way.

"With our platform, businesses can streamline their digital commerce operations and stay ahead of the competition," said Riesterer. "We're excited to equip our customers with the sophisticated B2B capabilities they need to continuously innovate and drive growth in their online business."

For more information about viax and its next-generation B2B digital commerce platform, visit their website atwww.viax.io.

