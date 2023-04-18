WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Notice of AGM 2023 and Publication of Annual Report 2022

John Wood Group PLC ('Company')

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

The 2023 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company will be held at Sir Ian Wood House, Hareness Road, Altens, Aberdeen, AB12 3LE, UK on Thursday, 11 May 2023 at 11.00am.

The Company will today post the following documents to those shareholders who have requested hard copies:

Annual report 2022

Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Proxy Form 2023

The above documents will also be available on the Company's website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

Voting

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit a completed proxy form as soon as possible to ensure their vote is counted.

To be effective, any proxy appointment and/or voting instructions must be received by Equiniti Limited not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting, i.e. by 11.00am on Tuesday, 9 May 2023.

Shareholders are recommended to submit their proxy appointment and/or voting instructions electronically, rather than by post.

To appoint a proxy and to register any voting preference online, go to www.sharevote.co.uk and enter the Voting ID, Task ID and Shareholder Reference Number provided on the proxy form; or if the shareholder already has a portfolio registered with the Company's registrar, Equiniti Limited, go to www.shareview.co.uk using their usual user ID and password, and clicking on the link to vote, and following the website instructions.

The voting results from the AGM will be announced through a Regulatory Information Service and made available on the Company's website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting as soon as practicable following the AGM.

AGM Arrangements

Shareholders are welcome to attend the AGM in person. Should it be no longer possible for shareholders to attend the meeting in person, due to unforeseen circumstances, we will notify shareholders as early as possible before the date of the meeting through a public announcement made via a Regulatory Information Service. Any updates to the position will also be included on our website at woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders may submit questions in advance of the AGM via our website at woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting.

A summary of questions received, and their respective answers, will be published on our website at www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting following the meeting.

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R the documents listed above have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary