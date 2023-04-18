ClinFocus Inc presents at the 2023 Europe Interchange Conference on Real World Data

ATLANTA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinFocus Inc is delighted to announce that Obiageli Onwusaka Ph.D. will be speaking at the Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) Europe 2023 Interchange conference on the topic-Leveraging Real-World Evidence (RWE) to Address gaps in the Design and Conduct of Clinical Trials in Africa: Strategies for Optimizing Patient Recruitment and Retention.

On 26th April 2023, during Session 4: (Track A- Real-World Data) at Árni Magnússon Gade 2 - 4, København, Denmark, Obiageli Onwusaka, PhD. from ClinFocus Inc will highlight key issues associated with poor patient recruitment and retention in the conduct of clinical research in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and recommending context-fit strategies for overcoming these. ClinFocus will explore the use of RWE to see how digital technology can be used in a way that is beneficial to people, by using demand-driven innovations, decentralized clinical trial study designs, and involving stakeholders to help bring people in and keep them involved in clinical trials in SSA.

Randomized controlled trials are recognized as the gold-standard for developing evidence-based medicine as they ensure that treatments are safe and effective. However, poor recruitment and retention can often present a major barrier to completing clinical trials. Global data analysis of a Clinical Trials Database reported 55% of trials were terminated due to low accrual rate. Many studies are aborted, or their findings are questioned due to low recruitment and retention rates. Globally, more than 80% of trials fail to enroll on time resulting in an extension of study and or addition of new study sites. The presentation will explore best practice methods for improving patient engagement during clinical trials by using data gathered from real-world settings. The speaker will also discuss ways RWE can provide insights into factors, such as patient preferences, adherence levels, and treatment outcomes that may not be available through traditional clinical trial data.

