Dienstag, 18.04.2023
WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855
Frankfurt
18.04.23
08:06 Uhr
7,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
18.04.2023 | 16:24
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 18

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

18 April 2023



The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2023 of 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 31 May 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 5 May 2023 (ex-dividend date is 4 May 2023).


Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427

