BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



18 April 2023

31 March 2023

31 May 2023

5 May 2023

Caroline Driscoll

The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter endedof 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable onto holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on(ex-dividend date is 4 May 2023).Enquiries:BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, SecretaryTelephone: 020 7743 2427