BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, April 18
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND
18 April 2023
The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2023 of 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 31 May 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 5 May 2023 (ex-dividend date is 4 May 2023).
Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427