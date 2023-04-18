BH Macro Limited - Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA, ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH ITS DISTRIBUTION MAY BE UNLAWFUL

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a non-cellular company limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

The Company's board of directors (the "Board") announces that it has today published a supplementary prospectus (the "Supplementary Prospectus") supplementing the prospectus published by the Company on 23 January 2023 in relation to the Initial Issue and Issuance Programme of, in aggregate, up to 220 million new ordinary shares of no par value each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") to be denominated as either Sterling shares (the "Sterling Shares") or US dollar shares (the "US Dollar Shares") (the "Prospectus").

The Supplementary Prospectus has been issued following the publication of the Company's annual report and audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report") and the publication of the audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 of Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "Master Fund") (the "2022 Master Fund Financial Statements"). Certain information from the 2022 Annual Report and the 2022 Master Fund Financial Statements is incorporated by reference into the Supplementary Prospectus. The Supplementary Prospectus also updates the no significant change statements in relation to each of the Company and the Master Fund included in the Prospectus, to cover the period since 31 December 2022.

The Prospectus (comprising a summary, a registration document and a securities note) published by the Company on 23 January 2023, together with the Supplementary Prospectus, comprise the Prospectus in relation to the Issuance Programme for up to 220 million new Shares, of which 146,875,600 Shares (to be denominated either as Sterling Shares or US Dollar Shares) remain available for issue.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this Announcement shall have the same meaning as set out in the Prospectus. Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus and the 2022 Annual Report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus, the 2022 Annual Report and the 2022 Master Fund Financial Statements are available on the Company's website at www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries

BH Macro

Richard Horlick

Chairman

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

William Simmonds / Rupert Budge Tel: +44 (0) 20 7742 4000



