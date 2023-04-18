Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (9/23)

As from April 18, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN TURBO L G ULD AVA 307 MINI S DJI GB00BNTT3D28 MINI L KAKAO AVA 68 GB00BNV37306 MINI S PALLAD AVA 79 GB00BNV4MH24 TURBO L NASD AVA 222 GB00BNV56629 TURBO L SILV AVA 138 GB00BQRBLG09 The last day of trading will be April 18, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.