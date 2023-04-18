Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Cyxone AB is removed (223/23)

On April 3, 2023, the shares in Cyxone AB (the "Company") were given observation status on the grounds that the Company's board of directors did not meet the applicable quorum requirements, which could result in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. Today, on April 18, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that one new member had been elected to the Company's board of directors, which henceforth consists of three members. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Cyxone AB (CYXO, ISIN code SE0007815428, order book ID 123240). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.