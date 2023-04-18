Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Potenzielle Kursbombe schon heute Abend? Hier noch heute handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AHCN | ISIN: SE0007815428 | Ticker-Symbol: 4CX
Frankfurt
18.04.23
16:02 Uhr
0,048 Euro
+0,001
+1,92 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CYXONE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYXONE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
18.04.2023 | 17:22
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Cyxone AB is removed (223/23)

On April 3, 2023, the shares in Cyxone AB (the "Company") were given
observation status on the grounds that the Company's board of directors did not
meet the applicable quorum requirements, which could result in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. 

Today, on April 18, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information
that one new member had been elected to the Company's board of directors, which
henceforth consists of three members. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Cyxone AB (CYXO, ISIN code SE0007815428,
order book ID 123240). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.