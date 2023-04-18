The House of Sprays Set to Launch in Stores

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Black-owned dietary supplement and health company, the House of Sprays has just announced that its products will soon be available on select store shelves. The company's range of sprays are currently available online; but as demand online quickly grew the House of Sprays has has decided it will now make the line available for purchase at brick-and-mortar retail stores.

The House of Sprays is currently developing distribution partnerships across the Southeast US and over the next five years plans to scale nation wide. Husband and wife Rashad and Pebbles Lewis successfully scaled their FMP Accessories brand to over seven figures in recent years, and early projections show that The House of Sprays brand will surpass those figures ahead of original speculation. The early expansion into stores will allow The House of Sprays to reach a larger customer base and tap into new markets that are interested in health and wellness products.

The tandem is excited to take this step and believes having the products available in physical stores will help the company to achieve this goal much earlier than they originally planned.

"The increased visibility and public awareness will definitely expedite some of our plans" said Rashad. The Lewis team also believes making products available on store shelves will better serve both new and old customers, especially those who need immediate help with some of their health and wellness goals.

Secondly, physical stores can offer customers a more tactile and personal shopping experience. Customers can see, touch, feel the sprays to get a better understanding of how revolutionary the product is. This can be especially important for health and dietary supplement products. The House of Sprays team knows that being able to see the sprays in person will help customers recognize the high quality of the products and ease and convenience the packaging allows.

Being in physical stores can offer a level of convenience that online shopping may not always provide. Customers who need a product quickly or who may not have access to the internet can purchase the products in-person without having to wait for shipping.

Finally, having the sprays available in physical stores can help the brand reach a wider audience, including those who may not be frequent online shoppers or who may prefer to purchase products in-person. This can help The House of Sprays tap into new markets and expand its customer base.

To achieve its desired growth, the company will be honing its focus on increasing its brand awareness, building relationships with retailers, and developing a strong supply chain. The House of Sprays' leadership team is focused on streamlining its logistics, as well as potentially hiring additional staff to support these efforts.

The company plans to continue to scale through a combination of increased brand awareness and partnerships with both non-profit advocacy groups and for profit retailers and gyms. The House of Sprays team plans to continue to innovate and provide high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of its customers to achieve this goal.

The House of Sprays currently offers three innovative products designed to help customers reach health and life goals and improve their overall mental and physical well-being. The Boost spray was created as a replacement for high-sugar energy drinks and is intended to naturally boost energy with B vitamins and L-Carnitine. The Curb spray is designed to control appetite and to be utilized in conjunction with a healthy food regimen and exercise program to lose and/or maintain weight. Its primary ingredient is BHB salts. Lastly, the Snooze spray, with CBD (Cannabidiol), Melatonin, and Organic Hemp Oil, is a sleep aid intended to replace potentially harmful and addictive sleep medications.

The company founders are experienced entrepreneurs who previously founded FMP Accessories LLC, an apparel and accessory boutique; and FMP Transportation LLC, a luxury transportation company. The couple is pleased about the expansion of all lines of business, particularly about the House of Spray products becoming available on store shelves. "We define success as being able to help people, provide for our family and bring happiness to the marketplace," they share.

House of Sprays is a Black-owned dietary supplement and health-focused company based in the New Orleans, Louisiana area. The company offers three innovative sprays: Boost for energy, Curb as an appetite suppressant, and Snooze as a sleep aid. The sprays are currently available online and will hit select store shelves in 2023.

