Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Chicken Farmers of Canada and Skate Canada are proud to announce a new partnership. Beginning this year, Canadian chicken will be the official protein of Skate Canada.

This partnership will support both Skate Canada's recreational and competitive programing through the CanSkate program and assistance for high performance athletes. CanSkate is Skate Canada's flagship learn-to-skate program that teaches millions of Canadians to reach their recreational and competitive goals on the ice in communities across Canada. Skate Canada's high-performance teams compete nationally for Canadian titles and for international medals on the world stage.

"Our shared vision for the promotion of a healthy and active lifestyle will make for an incredibly successful partnership between Chicken Farmers of Canada and Skate Canada," said Tim Klompmaker, Chair of Chicken Farmers of Canada. "Chicken Farmers of Canada believes that good nutrition is the fuel needed for both mental and physical performance of Canadian athletes."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Chicken Farmers of Canada. To perform at sport, athletes need to fuel their body with healthy choices to succeed on the ice," said Debra Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer, Skate Canada. "We are looking forward to collaborating with Chicken Farmers of Canada to promote healthy living through both eating and exercise."

Chicken Farmers of Canada and Skate Canada both have strong Canadian roots and values around healthy lifestyles. Chicken Farmers of Canada represents Canada's 2,800 chicken farmers, raising Canada's number one meat protein safely, and to the highest standards of care. Skate Canada is the largest learn-to-skate teaching organization in Canada and is dedicated to creating a nation of skaters both recreationally and competitively.

###

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Kennedy, Director of Public Affairs and Communications

lkennedy@chicken.ca

613-566-5928

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162872