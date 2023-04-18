Redishred Capital Corp. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Results, and Investor Conference Call Details

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Redishred plans to release its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 financial results by Friday, April 21st, 2023.

The Company is also pleased to announce the details of its Investor Conference Call, which are as follows:

Date: Monday, April 24th, 2023

Time: 8:30am Eastern Standard Time Call In Number: 1-800-319-4610

The purpose of the call is to review the Company's fourth quarter and year ended 2022 financial performance. Time has been allotted for a question-and-answer session.

Mr. Hasham and Mr. Brar look forward to updating the shareholders and the investment community on the Company's results.

Financial Statements

Redishred's year ended December 31, 2022 Financial Statements, and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.sedar.com and www.redishred.com.

About Redishred Capital Corp.

Redishred Capital Corp. ("Redishred") is the owner of the PROSHRED®, PROSCAN and secure e- Cycle brands, trademarks and intellectual property in the United States. Redishred digitizes, secures, shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. Redishred is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is Redishred's vision to be the 'system of choice' in providing digital retention, secure shredding and recycling services on a global basis. Redishred Capital Corp. grants PROSHRED and PROSCAN franchise businesses in the United States and by way of license arrangement in the Middle East. Redishred Capital Corp. also operates fifteen corporate businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of both franchising and the acquisition and operation of information security businesses that generate stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSX.V - KUT) Jeffrey Hasham, MBA, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey.hasham@redishred.com

www.redishred.com

Phone: (416) 849-3469

Fax: (905) 812-9448

or,

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSX.V - KUT) Harjit Brar, CPA, CA

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer harjit.brar@redishred.com

www.redishred.com

Phone: (437) 328-6639

Fax: (905) 812-9448

