Anchorage, Alaska--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Secret Garden Cannabis is excited to announce that two new strains, DJ Short Blueberry and Powdered Donuts, are coming soon for purchase. These two hybrids offer a unique experience with powerful effects and sweet, fruity flavors. DJ Short Blueberry will be releasing this on 4/20/23 and Powdered Donuts will be releasing this summer at the dispensary, located at 726 E 15th Ave, Anchorage, Alaska.

Secret Garden received the DJ Short Blueberry strain from Alaska Legacy Genetics out of Wasilla, Alaska. DJ Short Blueberry is well known for its high THC content and variety of euphoric sensations. Users often report feeling uplifted and revitalized after using this strain, reporting increased happiness and vigor. It's perfect for treating stress and anxiety.

Powdered Donuts is a hybrid of Orange Cookies and Jet Fuel Gelato, giving it an unmistakable citrus scent. This strain was created to be especially enjoyable for those looking to treat stress or anxiety. Its sweet, fruity flavor makes it a popular choice among users.

At Secret Garden Cannabis, customers can expect easy parking, full visibility of their infinity room grow display from the retail showroom, as well as a unique "smell-o-vision" experience that allows them to sample terpenes without having to open any product packaging. Secret Garden Cannabis is open seven days a week so customers can visit anytime they wish and purchase these two exciting new strains.

About: Secret Garden is an innovative and award-winning cannabis brand based in beautiful Anchorage, Alaska. Their vertically integrated brand is rooted in a unique blend of Cannabis culture and corporate expertise, making them a leading name in the Alaskan industry. Since their founding in 2019, they've been committed to providing their customers with the highest quality cannabis products, grown and produced in Alaska. Their state-of-the-art facilities are home to three licenses, allowing them to offer a diverse range of products to meet the needs of their customers. From premium flower to delicious edibles and potent concentrates, their team of experts are dedicated to crafting products that deliver exceptional experiences.

