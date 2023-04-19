Core Bank Starts RapidTRAC Mortgage, an Online Mortgage Experience

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / RapidTRAC Mortgage, a new national product of Core Bank, will provide quick online mortgage loan decisions with a rapid response from a personalized associate. As home buyer demand has moderated and housing supply has grown, there is more opportunity for buying a new home. RapidTRAC Mortgage, found at rapidtracmortgage.com, allows for easily uploading documents and viewing of the progress of the loan application online with rapid purchase closings.

They are proud of their staff Mike Lachendro, Consumer Direct Sales Manager and Chris Rock, Mortgage Loan Officer for their five-star service in helping families get into their homes. They are also excited to have Carlos Argueta, Mortgage Loan Officer, new to the team with 10 years of experience in the mortgage industry.

Jack Pyle, Senior Vice President and Director of Mortgage Lending, says, "The rise of digital technology has created a whole new marketplace for customers who want to transact in the convenience of their home, on their phone, and outside of normal business hours. Recent studies have shown that over 61% of consumers used an online application for their mortgage application as well as electronically signing and notarizing documents. We're happy to provide a solution to meet the changing needs of how customers interact in this new environment."

RapidTRAC Mortgage is nationwide with its online capabilities make the complicated home financing process easy and efficient. The dedicated team will help customers make the best decision in less time while giving them certainty that their home financing goals can be achieved. Learn more about the first-time home buyers Federal Home Loan Bank Grant that could help people achieve homeownership. First-time homebuyers who are eligible can receive up to $7,500 in grant money to cover down payment and closing costs.

"We look forward to providing the same high level of service to our RapidTRAC clients across the country as those in the communities we've served for the last 10 years have grown accustomed to expect. While some have retreated from this line of business over the last year, we believe it's a great time to enter and take advantage of that disruption," says David Hartman, EVP/Chief Lending Officer.

Core Bank is a full-service community bank focused on meeting clients' banking needs with personal, business, healthcare, mortgage, construction, and wealth services. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Core Bank has six Midwest locations in the Omaha and Kansas City metros, along with a Loan Production Office in Mesa, Arizona.

Contact Information

Tami Matousek

Brand Creative Director

tmatousek@corebank.com

402-898-3328

SOURCE: Core Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749985/Core-Bank-Starts-RapidTRAC-Mortgage-an-Online-Mortgage-Experience