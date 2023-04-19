

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Malaysia will on Wednesday release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to rise 1.7 percent on year, slowing from 12.4 percent in February. Exports are called lower by an annual 3.5 percent after climbing 9.8 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at MYR19.80 billion, up from MYR19.80 billion a month earlier.



Japan will see final February numbers for industrial production, with no revision expected from the preliminary report that suggested an increase of 4.5 percent on month.



