China Eastern Airlines (CEA) has resumed 70 international and regional routes by mid-April, with an average of 844 flights a week, up 60 percent from March.

Between April 10 and 16, international and regional flights of the Chinese airline carried a total of 103,300 passengers.

It is learned that CEA will launch multiple new international and regional routes this month in Shanghai, Beijing, Xi'an, Kunming and Nanjing, including routes from Kunming Changshui (KMG) to Singapore Changi (SIN), from Xi'an Xianyang (XIY) and Beijing Daxing (PKX) to Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO), from Nanjing Lukou (NKG) to Taiwan Taoyuan (TPE), and from Shanghai Pudong (PVG) to Yangon (RGN). About 44 new flights are expected to be opened each week.

Since March 26, the CEA flights from Shanghai Hongqiao (SHA) and Yantai Penglai (YNT) to Incheon (ICN) will be both increased to seven times a week from the previously two and one.

Besides, a new flight will be launched between Qingdao Liuting (TAO) and Kansai (KIX) three times a week. The flights between Shanghai Pudong (PVG) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) will be increased to three times a week and those from Shanghai Pudong (PVG) to Jeju (CJU) seven times a week.

In addition, CEA will open new routes to meet passengers' travel demand in the summer vacation, including two from Nanjing Lukou (NKG) and Xi'an Xianyang (XIY) to Phuket (HKT).

