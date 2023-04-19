

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 2-day low of 147.44 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 147.10.



The yen dropped to 165.85 against the pound and 149.82 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 166.53 and 149.50, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 134.39, 90.39, 83.37 and 100.32 from yesterday's closing quotes of 134.09, 90.13, 83.25 and 100.12, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 148.00 against the euro, 170.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the franc, 140.00 against the greenback, 94.00 against the aussie, 86.00 against the kiwi and 101.00 against the loonie.



