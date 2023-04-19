DJ Artwork Marketplace and Community Platform HeartX Announces App Product Close Beta

HeartX, an artwork marketplace and community platform, just announced that its app product starts the Close Beta Test today. It's available now on both App Store and HeartX official website, but only people with the limited invitation code can register as community members and start earning by voting.

The Close Beta of the HeartX app introduces people to their Vote-to-Earn system, which is the beginning of its X-to-Earn ecosystem that the HeartX team has planned. Those interested can acquire the invitation code by following HeartX on Twitter to participate in specific activities and taking part in events on Discord. Some events will also be held on influencers' or collab partners' Twitter accounts to give away the code. The earlier users are in, the more tokens they can earn.

HeartX also announced that by the end of April, most of the smart contracts will be deployed on Layer 2 of Ethereum to reduce the cost of gas fees and bring users a better art trading experience. The NFT trading feature will not be opened during the Closed Beta test, and users are encouraged to keep the rewarding USDHNX at this moment.

According to the whitepaper, in the future users can consume USDHNX in various scenarios such as Boost-to-Earn, Level up, and In-app applications purchases, etc.

The team is continuing to develop the HeartX project and looks forward to sharing updates with the community. As HeartX continues to evolve its platform, it is revolutionizing the way people trade and invest in artwork, and redefining its value through community consensus.

About Decent Arts

Decent Arts Singapore Pte. Ltd. is a Web3 professional team dedicated to art.

It aims to connect the offline and online art worlds to broaden the boundaries of traditional art and establish a more inclusive, diverse, and decentralized Web3 art ecology.

Decent Arts focuses on the physical and digital art market and have created an online art community for trading and communication. It has launched digital art collections and incubates a richer metaverse and Web3 products to allow more people to connect, understand, and finally fall in love with art.

Through Web3 technology, we can determine the value of artworks in a more open and transparent way, while giving creators and collectors more opportunities to profit.

The team currently has 30 members who are responsible for product planning, artist cooperation, technology development, platform operations, etc. Most of the members come from successful Internet companies in diverse fields including gaming, live broadcast, social networking, e-commerce, art, blockchain, digital collections, and more.

Join HeartX community now and follow HeartX on Twitter for the latest updates.

For more information: Website | Twitter | Discord Contact Team HeartX service@heartx.art

