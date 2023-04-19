

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The euro rose to a 5-day high of 1.4704 against the Canadian dollar and a 2-day high of 147.44 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4686 and 147.10, respectively.



Moving away from an early low of 0.8820 against the pound, the euro advanced to a 2-day high of 0.8838.



The euro edged up to 0.9844 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9831.



Against the U.S., the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the euro climbed to 2-day highs of 1.0984, 1.6327 and 1.7697 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0971, 1.6310 and 1.7666, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.51 against the loonie, 148.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the pound, 1.00 against the franc, 1.10 against the greenback, 1.65 against the aussie and 1.79 against the kiwi.



