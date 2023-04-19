Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Potenzielle Kursbombe schon heute Abend? Hier noch heute handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DEW8 | ISIN: BMG7997W1029 | Ticker-Symbol: P4F
Frankfurt
18.04.23
09:15 Uhr
32,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEADRILL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEADRILL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,30034,60007:43
PR Newswire
19.04.2023 | 07:42
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Seadrill Limited Files its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE: SDRL) (OSE: SDRL) today announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Annual Report can be accessed on the website of the SEC (www.sec.gov) and is also available on the Company's website (www.seadrill.com/investors).

Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete 2022 audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending an email to seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deep-water environments.

CONTACT:

seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18925/3752742/b05cbf5e101a0909.pdf

Seadrill Limited 20-F 2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seadrill-limited-files-its-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301801423.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.