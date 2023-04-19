Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Axiom (AXM) on April 19, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the AXM/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 4:00 UTC on April 19, 2023.





AXM Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/162833_9609bf4b54faf88b_001full.jpg

Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) with blockchain technology, Axiom (AXM) builds a decentralized platform to provide a collaborative and interactive environment for enterprises, developers, and users. Its native token AXM will be listed on LBank Exchange at 4:00 UTC on April 19, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Axiom Project

Axiom is a project that utilizes blockchain technology to decentralize AI algorithms. It's open source, allowing service users to choose from multiple AI providers.

Currently, the AI industry is constrained by several major issues, including insufficient funding and resource, lack of innovation due to the centralization, difficulties in data sharing and utilization, and collaboration barriers between AI experts and developers.

Axiom utilizes three major technologies in order to solve these issues. The blockchain technology ensures secure transactions and data sharing; smart contracts are utilized to execute transactions and protocols; latest AI algorithms and technologies are utilized to provide users with high-level services.

Through technology utilization mentioned above, three main components of Axiom were developed, which include data marketplace, AI App Store, communities and collaborative space.

The data marketplace provides a secure environment for data providers and users to sell and purchase data from each other. The AI App Store provides an online marketplace where developers can create and sell AI based solutions. Last but not least, communities and collaborative space provides a platform for interaction and collaboration among AI experts, developers, enterprises, and users, allowing them to share resources and develop the best AI solutions.

Composed of experts in AI, blockchain, business development, marketing, and finance, the Axiom team utilizes knowledge and experience to ensure the success of the project. In addition, the project also collaborates with leading companies in the AI and blockchain fields to further expand its business.

Axiom will continue to grow and develop through these strategies, and bring the benefits of AI and blockchain technology to more people. Ultimately, Axiom will realize the true potential of AI technology and contribute to bringing positive changes to society as a whole.

About AXM Token

AXM is the native token of the Axiom platform. It's used for data trading in the data marketplace, AI application payment, developer and expert rewards based on their services and contributions, governance and voting for the operational direction of the project, etc.

Based on BRC-20, AXM has a total supply of 100 thousand (i.e., 100,000) tokens, of which 30% is allocated for community incentives and ecosystem growth, 12% is provided for seed investors, 10% is allocated to the funding members and advisors, 18% is allocated to the core team and employee, 10% will be used for research and development, 8% is provided for network validators and staking rewards, 6% is allocated for strategic partnerships and marketing, and the remaining 6% is provided for public sale and token liquidity.

AXM token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 4:00 UTC on April 19, 2023, investors who are interested in Axiom can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about AXM Token:

Official Website: https://www.axiomkr.com/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162833