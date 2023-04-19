Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Half-year Report

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

Half-Yearly Results for the six months ended 31 January 2023

Financial Highlights

The net asset value ("NAV") of the Company increased by +10.3% for the six months ended 31 January 2023 outperforming the Comparative Index (MSCI All Countries Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index) which rose by +3.6% over the same timeframe.

outperforming the Comparative Index (MSCI All Countries Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index) which rose by +3.6% over the same timeframe. The ordinary share price return was +17.3%.

The Company maintains net gearing of approximately 8% and reached the highest level under the Portfolio Manager's tenure during the reporting period.

The Portfolio Manager continues to find good small cap businesses at attractive valuations.

PORTFOLIO MANAGER'S HALF-YEARLY REVIEW

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

Over the six month period ended 31 January 2023, the net asset value ("NAV") total return of Fidelity Asian Values PLC was +10.3%, outperforming the Comparative Index, the MSCI All Countries Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index (net) total return (in Sterling terms) which rose by +3.6%. Over the same period, the Company's share price total return was +17.3% due to a narrowing of the Company's discount.

COMPANY'S NAV, SHARE PRICE AND COMPARATIVE INDEX TOTAL RETURNS (AS AT 31 JANUARY 2023)





NAV

total return

(%) Share Price

total return

(%) Comparative

Index total

return (%) Tenure (since 1 April 2015) +110.6 +129.0 +130.2 5 Years +45.9 +51.3 +40.5 3 Years +53.4 +47.7 +44.9 1 Years +12.1 +14.5 -1.3 6 Months +10.3 +17.3 +3.6 3 Months +15.7 +22.9 +11.5 ========= ========= =========

Source: Fidelity International, 31 January 2023. Total returns include net income reinvested. Comparative Index: MSCI All Countries Asia ex Japan Small Cap Index (net) total return (in Sterling terms).

The reporting period was one of two extremes; the first three months saw Asian markets fall due to inflationary concerns and persistent interest rate hikes. China and Taiwan underperformed the most due to geopolitical concerns, a slowing technology cycle and as a result of COVID-related restrictions, while the South Asian markets of India and Indonesia fared much better. However, China rallied sharply in the last three months of the reporting period as the government lifted COVID-related restrictions and decided to reopen its economy which led to a strong recovery.

We are not perturbed by these short-term gyrations in the stock market, and we continue to focus on investing in good businesses, run by good management teams that are available at a suitable margin of safety. Over time, we have found that our investment philosophy has led us to invest a significant amount of our capital in small cap value stocks.

From a style perspective, the small cap value segment has had a history of significant outperformance in Asia, as can be seen from the left-hand scale of the chart in the Half-Yearly Report. This has been driven by the superior earnings growth of value stocks compared to growth stocks as well as better cash returns, in terms of dividends. Against the right-hand scale of the same chart in the Half-Yearly Report, you can see that small cap value stocks are currently trading at close to all-time high discounts relative to both their large and small cap growth counterparts. We believe this should result in outperformance of these stocks versus broad indices in the coming years.

As we look at the performance over the last six months, we do not believe that there have been any major mistakes or errors of commission (where we lost a lot of money in stocks that we owned). Although our holdings in Japfa Ltd, WH Group and Shriram Finance detracted, we consider these to be temporary losses. The fall in their share prices increased our margin of safety and we have therefore increased our exposure to all three of these companies. Melco Resorts and Akeso were not held in the Company's portfolio but performed extremely well and their absence detracted somewhat from the Company's performance relative to the Comparative Index.

Meanwhile, the holdings in Chow Sang Sang, Bank Mandiri, Focus Media Information Technology, KEI Industries and Sinotrans performed well for the Company. These businesses have been retained in the portfolio as they continue to offer a sufficient margin of safety despite their recent gains.

For example, jewellery company Chow Sang Sang was the top contributor to returns and is one of the largest positions in the Company. It did well in this period as it recovered from extreme pessimism towards Chinese companies. The business also has a good strategy for growing its market share in China and is trading below its asset value of 14-15 HKD per share (mainly comprising gold inventory). It also currently delivers a 6-7% dividend yield while trading on a Price to Earnings ratio of around seven times.

Below are the Company's top five key contributors and detractors over the review period.

KEY CONTRIBUTORS OVER SIX MONTHS (AS AT 31 JANUARY 2023)







Order





Security

Average

Active Weight

(%)



Gain/Loss

(%)

Contribution

to Relative

Return (%) Top 5 1 Chow Sang Sang Holdings International +2.0 +47.1 +0.8 2 Bank Mandiri (Persero) +2.5 +18.0 +0.4 3 Focus Media Information Technology +2.2 +20.2 +0.4 4 KEI Industries +1.2 +25.0 +0.3 5 Sinotrans +1.9 +18.7 +0.3 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total +2.2 =========

* Source: Fidelity International, 31 January 2023.

KEY DETRACTORS OVER SIX MONTHS (AS AT 31 JANUARY 2023)







Order





Security

Average

Active Weight

(%)



Gain/Loss

(%)

Contribution

to Relative

Return (%) Top 5 1 Japfa Ltd +1.2 -40.7 -0.6 2 WH Group +1.4 -18.8 -0.3 3 Melco Resorts* -0.2 n/a -0.2 4 Shriram Finance +1.4 -2.1 -0.2 5 Akeso* -0.2 n/a -0.2 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total -1.5 =========

* Not held in the Company's portfolio

Source: Fidelity International, 31 January 2023.

INVESTMENT STRATEGY

Our strength lies in analysing businesses, finding best-in-class management teams and mis-priced stocks. Each stock in the portfolio is analysed and scrutinised against our investment philosophy and is owned purely for what it can contribute to returns, rather than whether or not it forms part of an index.

We are happy with the current shape of the Company's portfolio, which comprises businesses that are dominant in their industries, earn good returns on capital and are available at attractive valuations. The following fundamentals apply to the Company:

· Return on Equity at 16.7% versus 13.4% for the Comparative Index (see chart in the Half-Yearly Report on the right-hand side).

· Net Debt/EBITDA* (ex-Financials) ratio for the Company's portfolio is 0.56x versus 1.24x for the Comparative Index.

· Price to earnings: 9.5x versus 11.9x for the Comparative Index (see chart in the Half-Yearly Report on the left-hand side).

· Dividend yield at 4.8% versus 2.9% for the Comparative Index.

* EBITDA is net income (earnings) with interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation added back.

OUTLOOK

Recent activity in Asian markets has been a useful reminder of why macroeconomic shifts are not necessarily a good guide to predicting what direction stock markets might take. While the reopening of China and India's buoyant growth have undoubtedly galvanised the region's stock markets, the timing has been unpredictable and the beneficiaries not always clear. Having said that, this type of environment does throw up opportunities that might be overlooked by others and we have maintained net gearing at approximately 8% to take advantage of this.

We believe that the companies we own are well-run businesses, where management teams are both competent and treat us as their partners and we are buying them at a discount to our assessment of their intrinsic value. Invariably, there will be those companies that disappoint and others that will exceed expectations in this new environment. We ensure that our investments are led by the reality of a company's standing and whether that is reflected in its valuation. We believe that if we adhere to our process, we should be well positioned in the medium-term, irrespective of market and style cycles in the shorter-term.

NITIN BAJAJ

Portfolio Manager

18 April 2023

TWENTY LARGEST HOLDINGS AS AT 31 JANUARY 2023

The Asset Exposures shown below measure exposure to market price movements as a result of owning shares, equity linked notes and derivative instruments. The Fair Value is the actual value of the portfolio as reported on the Balance Sheet. Where a contract for difference ("CFD") is held, the Fair Value reflects the profit or loss on the contract since it was opened and is based on how much the price of the underlying share has moved.

Asset Exposure Fair

Value

£'000



£'000

(%)1 Long Exposures - shares unless otherwise stated Shriram Finance Provider of hire purchase and lease finance for medium and heavy commercial vehicles 13,829 3.5 13,829 --------------- --------------- --------------- Axis Bank Private sector bank 11,807 3.0 11,807 --------------- --------------- --------------- Chow Sang Sang Holdings International

(shares and long CFD) Jewellery retailer 10,051 2.6 9,160 --------------- --------------- --------------- Bank Mandiri (Persero) Banking institution 9,479 2.4 9,479 --------------- --------------- --------------- Arwana Citramulia Ceramics manufacturer 9,464 2.4 9,464 --------------- --------------- --------------- Focus Media Information Technology

(shares, long CFD and equity linked notes) Advertising solution provider 9,404 2.4 9,047 --------------- --------------- --------------- China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings

(shares and long CFD) Investment holding company engaged in the sale of passenger vehicles and provision of related services 8,873 2.3 7,325 --------------- --------------- --------------- Sinotrans (shares and long CFD) Logistics, storage and terminal services provider 8,074 2.1 6,448 --------------- --------------- --------------- CapitaL and India Trust

(shares and long CFD) Property trust 7,543 1.9 6,786 --------------- --------------- --------------- BOC Aviation (long CFD) Global aircraft operating leasing company 7,505 1.9 (110) --------------- --------------- --------------- Gold Road Resources Gold production and exploration company 7,391 1.9 7,391 --------------- --------------- --------------- Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Producer of packaged food products 7,378 1.9 7,378 --------------- --------------- --------------- China Overseas Grand Oceans Group (shares and long CFD) Real estate business 7,341 1.9 3,890 --------------- --------------- --------------- Taiwan Union Technology (shares and long CFD) Provider of professional support, value-added materials and advanced mass lamination service to the global electronics industry 7,046 1.8 6,925 --------------- --------------- --------------- HDFC Bank Private sector bank 7,003 1.8 7,003 --------------- --------------- --------------- Granules India Pharmaceutical manufacturing company 6,920 1.8 6,920 --------------- --------------- --------------- WH Group Meat and food processing company 6,477 1.7 6,477 --------------- --------------- --------------- Texwinca Holdings Production and sales of dyed yarns and knitted fabrics 6,350 1.6 6,350 --------------- --------------- --------------- Qingdao Port International (shares and long CFD) Provider of port services 5,689 1.5 5,509 --------------- --------------- --------------- PTC India Provider of power trading solutions in India 5,483 1.4 5,483 --------------- --------------- --------------- Twenty largest long exposures 163,107 41.8 146,561 --------------- --------------- --------------- Other long exposures 263,086 67.3 222,413 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total long exposures before futures (144 holdings) 426,193 109.1 368,974 ========= ========= ========= Add: long futures --------------- --------------- --------------- MSCI All Countries Asia ex Japan Index Future 17/03/2023 4,205 1.1 251 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total long exposures 430,398 110.2 369,225 ========= ========= ========= Add: short exposures --------------- --------------- --------------- Short CFDs (8 holdings) 9,568 2.4 (55) --------------- --------------- Gross Asset Exposure2 439,966 112.6 --------------- --------------- --------------- Portfolio Fair Value3 369,170 --------------- Net current assets (excluding derivative assets and liabilities) 21,710 ========= Total Shareholders' Funds/Net Assets 390,880 =========

1 Asset Exposure (as defined in the Glossary of Terms in the Half-Yearly Report) is expressed as a percentage of Total Shareholders' Funds.

2 Gross Asset Exposure comprises market exposure to investments of £368,054,000 plus market exposure to derivative instruments of £71,912,000.

3 Portfolio Fair Value comprises investments of £368,054,000 plus derivative assets of £1,988,000 less derivative liabilities of £872,000 (per the Balance Sheet below).

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

BOARD CHANGES AND SUCCESSION

Grahame Stott stepped down from the Board at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 23 November 2022 having completed nine years. He was replaced as Chairman of the Audit Committee by Hussein Barma who joined the Board on 24 November 2022. Mr Barma is a non-executive Director and Audit Chairman of both Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited and Atalaya Mining plc. He is an independent Governor of the University of the Arts London and the Chairman and Member of the Finance Committee of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies. Mr Barma is a qualified Barrister and Chartered Accountant and holds a doctorate in corporate law.

As part of the Board's succession plan, Kate Bolsover will step down from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM in November 2023. She will be succeeded as Chairman by Clare Brady who is currently the Senior Independent Director.

Michael Warren will have completed nine years on the Board by the AGM this year. However, given the changes to the Board in the past year and the ones to follow in November this year, he will remain on the Board for an additional year so as to ensure that institutional and historical knowledge of the Company is not lost. He will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM in 2024.

DISCOUNT MANAGEMENT AND SHARE REPURCHASES

The Board has undertaken an active discount management policy, the primary purpose of which is to reduce discount volatility.

Repurchases of ordinary shares are made at the discretion of the Board, and within guidelines set by it and in light of prevailing market conditions. Shares will only be repurchased when this results in an enhancement to the NAV of the ordinary shares. In order to assist in managing the discount, the Board has shareholder approval to hold in Treasury any ordinary shares repurchased by the Company, rather than cancelling them. Any shares held in Treasury would only be re-issued at NAV per ordinary share or at a premium to NAV per ordinary share.

There continued to be turmoil in the world's financial markets, especially in the first quarter of the reporting period, and at times the Company's discount was volatile in reaction to this. The Board, therefore approved the repurchase of 569,000 ordinary shares into Treasury during the six month reporting period. Since then, no ordinary shares have been repurchased into Treasury or for cancellation.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The Board, with the assistance of the Manager (FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited), has developed a risk matrix which, as part of the risk management and internal controls process, identifies the key existing and emerging risks and uncertainties faced by the Company.

The Board considers that the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company fall into the following categories: economic, political and market; discount management; cybercrime and information security; investment performance (including the use of derivatives and gearing); shareholder relationship; key person; environmental, social and governance ("ESG"), and business continuity and operational (including third-party service providers) risks. Other risks facing the Company are tax and regulatory risks. Information on each of these risks can be found in the Strategic Report section of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 July 2022 which can be found on the Company's pages of the Manager's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/asianvalues.

While the principal risks and uncertainties are the same as those at the last year end, the uncertainty continues to be heightened by the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict dominating political risks and industry concerns. There is geopolitical and economic uncertainty, in addition to events currently being faced globally such as the energy crisis, cost of living crisis, rising inflation, food supply crisis and the threat of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. There continues to be tension between China and the US and also between Taiwan and China. More recently, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the buyout of Credit Suisse by UBS Group has caused turmoil in the global banking sector and volatility in the markets. The quantum of risks continues to change and the Board remains vigilant in monitoring such risks.

Climate change continues to be a key emerging issue, as well as a principal risk, that is confronting asset managers and their investors. The Board notes that the Manager has integrated ESG considerations, including climate change, into the Company's investment process. The Board will continue to monitor how this may impact the Company as a risk, the main risk being the impact on investment valuations and potentially shareholder returns.

Investors should be prepared for market fluctuations and remember that holding shares in the Company should be considered to be a long-term investment. Risks are mitigated by the investment trust structure of the Company which means that no forced sales need to take place to deal with any redemptions. Therefore, investments in the Company's portfolio can be held over a longer time horizon.

The Manager has appropriate business continuity and operational plans in place to ensure the continued provision of services, including investment team key activities, which also covers portfolio managers, analysts and trading/support functions. It reviews its operational resilience strategies on an ongoing basis and continues to take all reasonable steps in meeting its regulatory obligations and to assess operational risks, the ability to continue operating and the steps it needs to take to serve and support its clients, including the Board.

The Company's other third party service providers also have similar measures to ensure that business disruption is kept to a minimum.

TRANSACTIONS WITH THE MANAGER AND RELATED PARTIES

The Manager has delegated the Company's portfolio management and company secretariat services to FIL Investments International. Transactions with the Manager and related party transactions with the Directors are disclosed in Note 13 to the Financial Statements below.

GOING CONCERN STATEMENT

The Directors have considered the Company's investment objective, risk management policies, liquidity risk, credit risk, capital management policies and procedures, the nature of its portfolio, its expenditure and cash flow projections. The Directors, having considered the liquidity of the Company's portfolio of investments (being mainly securities which are readily realisable) and the projected income and expenditure, are satisfied that the Company is financially sound and has adequate resources to meet all of its liabilities and ongoing expenses and can continue in operational existence for a period of at least twelve months from the date of this Half-Yearly Report.

This conclusion also takes into account the Board's assessment of the ongoing risks from the war in Ukraine, significant market events and regulatory changes and continued evolving variants of COVID.

Accordingly, the Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

Continuation votes are held every five years and the next continuation vote will be put to shareholders at the AGM in 2026.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL

18 April 2023

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR") of the UK Listing Authority require the Directors to confirm their responsibilities in relation to the preparation and publication of the Interim Management Report and Financial Statements.

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

a) the condensed set of Financial Statements contained within the Half-Yearly Report has been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council's Standard, FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting; and

b) the Portfolio Manager's Half-Yearly Review and the Interim Management Report above include a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R.

The Half-Yearly Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Independent Auditor.

The Half-Yearly Report was approved by the Board on 18 April 2023 and the above responsibility statement was signed on its behalf by Kate Bolsover, Chairman.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JANUARY 2023





Six months ended 31 January 2023

unaudited Six months ended 31 January 2022

unaudited Year ended 31 July 2022

audited



Notes Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Gains on investments - 26,445 26,445 - 5,093 5,093 - 2,708 2,708 Gains/(losses) on derivative instruments - 5,111 5,111 - (795) (795) - (1,815) (1,815) Income 4 7,032 - 7,032 5,391 - 5,391 15,256 - 15,256 Investment management fees 5 (1,316) 77 (1,239) (1,301) 372 (929) (2,564) 732 (1,832) Other expenses (484) - (484) (466) - (466) (905) - (905) Foreign exchange gains - 1,386 1,386 - 807 807 - 2,609 2,609 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation 5,232 33,019 38,251 3,624 5,477 9,101 11,787 4,234 16,021 Finance costs 6 (829) - (829) (93) - (93) (331) - (331) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return on ordinary activities before taxation 4,403 33,019 37,422 3,531 5,477 9,008 11,456 4,234 15,690 Taxation on return on ordinary activities 7 (437) (1,059) (1,496) (386) (620) (1,006) (1,079) (1,085) (2,164) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period 3,966 31,960 35,926 3,145 4,857 8,002 10,377 3,149 13,526 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Return per ordinary share 8 5.51p 44.39p 49.90p 4.30p 6.64p 10.94p 14.21p 4.31p 18.52p ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

The Company does not have any other comprehensive income. Accordingly, the net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period is also the total comprehensive income for the period and no separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has been presented.

The total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The revenue and capital columns are supplementary and presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the AIC.

No operations were acquired or discontinued in the period and all items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITYFOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 JANUARY 2023













Note

Share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

account

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000 Other non-

distributable

reserve

£'000

Other

reserve

£'000

Capital

reserve

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000 Total

shareholders'

funds

£'000 Six months ended 31 January 2023 (unaudited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 July 2022 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 - 273,448 14,215 367,623 Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period - - - - - 31,960 3,966 35,926 Repurchase of ordinary shares 11 - - - - - (2,603) - (2,603) Dividend paid to shareholders 9 - - - - - - (10,066) (10,066) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 31 January 2023 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 - 302,805 8,115 390,880 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Six months ended 31 January 2022 (unaudited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 July 2021 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 719 273,107 10,278 364,064 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period - - - - - 4,857 3,145 8,002 Dividend paid to shareholders 9 - - - - - - (6,440) (6,440) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 31 January 2022 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 719 277,964 6,983 365,626 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Year ended 31 July 2022 (audited) Total shareholders' funds at 31 July 2021 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 719 273,107 10,278 364,064 Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year - - - - - 3,149 10,377 13,526 Repurchase of ordinary shares 11 - - - - (719) (2,808) - (3,527) Dividend paid to shareholders 9 - - - - - - (6,440) (6,440) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 31 July 2022 18,895 50,501 3,197 7,367 - 273,448 14,215 367,623 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

BALANCE SHEETAS AT 31 JANUARY 2023

Company number 3183919









Notes 31.01.23

unaudited

£'000 31.07.22

audited

£'000 31.01.22

unaudited

£'000 Fixed assets Investments 10 368,054 338,845 353,441 --------------- --------------- --------------- Current assets Derivative instruments 10 1,988 972 779 Debtors 2,638 4,568 2,144 Amounts held at futures clearing houses and brokers 2,220 2,997 1,609 Cash at bank 21,799 25,368 13,368 --------------- --------------- --------------- 28,645 33,905 17,900 ========= ========= ========= Current liabilities Derivative instruments 10 (872) (1,302) (513) Other creditors (4,947) (3,825) (5,202) --------------- --------------- --------------- (5,819) (5,127) (5,715) ========= ========= ========= Net current assets 22,826 28,778 12,185 ========= ========= ========= Net assets 390,880 367,623 365,626 ========= ========= ========= Capital and reserves Share capital 11 18,895 18,895 18,895 Share premium account 50,501 50,501 50,501 Capital redemption reserve 3,197 3,197 3,197 Other non-distributable reserve 7,367 7,367 7,367 Other reserve - - 719 Capital reserve 302,805 273,448 277,964 Revenue reserve 8,115 14,215 6,983 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds 390,880 367,623 365,626 ========= ========= ========= Net asset value per ordinary share 12 544.18p 507.78p 499.63p ========= ========= =========

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1 PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an Investment Company incorporated in England and Wales with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's registration number is 3183919, and its registered office is Beech Gate, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey KT20 6RP. The Company has been approved by HM Revenue & Customs as an Investment Trust under Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and intends to conduct its affairs so as to continue to be approved.

2 PUBLICATION OF NON-STATUTORY ACCOUNTS

The Financial Statements in this Half-Yearly Report have not been audited by the Company's Independent Auditor and do not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"). The financial information for the year ended 31 July 2022 is extracted from the latest published Financial Statements of the Company. Those Financial Statements were delivered to the Registrar of Companies and included the Independent Auditor's Report which was unqualified and did not contain a statement under either section 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.

3 ACCOUNTING POLICIES

(i) Basis of Preparation

The Company prepares its Financial Statements on a going concern basis and in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice ("UK GAAP") and FRS 102: The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland, issued by the Financial Reporting Council. The Financial Statements are also prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice: Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts ("SORP") issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") in July 2022. FRS 104: Interim Financial Reporting has also been applied in preparing this condensed set of Financial Statements. The accounting policies followed are consistent with those disclosed in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 July 2022.

(ii) Going Concern

The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of these Financial Statements. Accordingly, the Directors consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing these Financial Statements. This conclusion also takes into account the Directors' assessment of the risks faced by the Company as detailed in the Interim Management Report above.

4 INCOME









Six months

ended

31.01.23

unaudited

£'000 Six months

ended

31.01.22

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.07.22

audited

£'000 Investment income Overseas dividends 5,953 5,074 13,905 Overseas scrip dividends 244 111 114 Interest on securities 35 - - --------------- --------------- --------------- 6,232 5,185 14,019 ========= ========= ========= Derivative income Dividends received on long CFDs 487 203 1,200 Interest received on CFDs 106 2 20 --------------- --------------- --------------- 593 205 1,220 ========= ========= ========= Other interest Interest received on collateral and deposits 207 1 17 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total income 7,032 5,391 15,256 ========= ========= =========

No special dividends have been recognised in capital during the period (six months ended 31 January 2022: £nil and year ended 31 July 2022: £97,000).

5 INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FEES









Six months

ended

31.01.23

unaudited

£'000 Six months

ended

31.01.22

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.07.22

audited

£'000 Investment management fees - base (charged to revenue) 1,316 1,301 2,564 Investment management fees - variable (credited to capital) (77) (372) (732) --------------- --------------- --------------- 1,239 929 1,832 ========= ========= =========

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management to FIL Investments International ("FII"). Both companies are Fidelity group companies.

The Company charges base investment management fees at an annual rate of 0.70% of net assets. In addition, there is +/- 0.20% variation fee based on the Company's NAV per ordinary share performance relative to the Company's Benchmark Index which is charged/credited to capital. Fees are payable monthly in arrears and are calculated on a daily basis.

6 FINANCE COSTS









Six months

ended

31.01.23

unaudited

£'000 Six months

ended

31.01.22

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.07.22

audited

£'000 Interest on bank overdrafts and collateral 1 1 5 Interest paid on CFDs* 703 67 255 Dividends paid on short CFDs 125 25 71 --------------- --------------- --------------- 829 93 331 ========= ========= =========

* Increased compared to prior periods due to an increase in both exposure to CFDs and interest rates.

7 TAXATION ON RETURN ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES









Six months

ended

31.01.23

unaudited

£'000 Six months

ended

31.01.22

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.07.22

audited

£'000 Revenue - taxation on overseas dividends 437 386 1,079 Capital - Indian capital gains tax 1,059 620 1,085 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total taxation charge for the period 1,496 1,006 2,164 ========= ========= =========

8 RETURN PER ORDINARY SHARE









Six months

ended

31.01.23

unaudited

£'000 Six months

ended

31.01.22

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.07.22

audited

£'000 Revenue return per ordinary share 5.51p 4.30p 14.21p Capital return per ordinary share 44.39p 6.64p 4.31p --------------- --------------- --------------- Total return per ordinary share 49.90p 10.94p 18.52p ========= ========= =========

The return per ordinary share is based on the net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the period divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares held outside of Treasury during the period, as shown below:

£'000 £'000 £'000 Net revenue return on ordinary activities after taxation 3,966 3,145 10,377 Net capital return on ordinary activities after taxation 31,960 4,857 3,149 --------------- --------------- --------------- Net total return on ordinary activities after taxation 35,926 8,002 13,526 ========= ========= =========

Number Number Number Weighted average number of ordinary shares held outside of Treasury during the period 71,993,981 73,178,879 73,039,011 ========= ========= =========

9 DIVIDENDS PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS









Six months

ended

31.01.23

unaudited

£'000 Six months

ended

31.01.22

unaudited

£'000 Year

ended

31.07.22

audited

£'000 Dividend of 14.00 pence per ordinary share paid for the year ended 31 July 2022 10,066 - - Dividend of 8.80 pence per ordinary share paid for the year ended 31 July 2021 - 6,440 6,440 --------------- --------------- --------------- 10,066 6,440 6,440 ========= ========= =========

No dividend has been declared in respect of the six months ended 31 January 2023 (six months ended 31 January 2022: £nil).

10 FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY

The Company is required to disclose the fair value hierarchy that classifies its financial instruments measured at fair value at one of three levels, according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair values.

Classification Input Level 1 Valued using quoted prices in active markets for identical assets Level 2 Valued by reference to inputs other than quoted prices included in level 1 that are observable (i.e. developed using market data) for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly Level 3 Valued by reference to valuation techniques using inputs that are not based on observable market data

Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset. The valuation techniques used by the Company are as disclosed in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 July 2022 (Accounting Policies Notes 2 (k) and 2 (l) on pages 56 and 57). The table below sets out the Company's fair value hierarchy:



31 January 2023 (unaudited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 360,555 6,135 1,364 368,054 Derivative instrument assets 729 1,259 - 1,988 -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- 361,284 7,394 1,364 370,042 ========= ========= ========= ========= Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities - (872) - (872) ========= ========= ========= =========



31 July 2022 (unaudited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 330,119 7,135 1,591 338,845 Derivative instrument assets 317 655 - 972 -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- 330,436 7,790 1,591 339,817 ========= ========= ========= ========= Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities (108) (1,194) - (1,302) ========= ========= ========= =========



31 January 2022 (unaudited) Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Investments 347,827 4,161 1,453 353,441 Derivative instrument assets 365 414 - 779 -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- 348,192 4,575 1,453 354,220 ========= ========= ========= ========= Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities (213) (300) - (513) ========= ========= ========= =========

11 SHARE CAPITAL



31 January 2023

unaudited 31 July 2022

audited 31 January 2022

unaudited

Number of

shares

£'000 Number of

shares

£'000 Number of

shares

£'000 Issued, allotted and fully paid Ordinary shares of 25 pence each held outside of Treasury Beginning of the period 72,398,336 18,100 73,178,879 18,295 73,178,879 18,295 Ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury (569,000) (142) (780,543) (195) - - ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- End of the period 71,829,336 17,958 72,398,336 18,100 73,178,879 18,295 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Ordinary shares of 25 pence each held in Treasury1 Beginning of the period 3,182,553 795 2,402,010 600 2,402,010 600 Ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury 569,000 142 780,543 195 - - ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- ----------------- End of the period 3,751,553 937 3,182,553 795 2,402,010 600 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Total share capital 18,895 18,895 18,895 ========= ========= =========

1 Ordinary shares held in Treasury carry no rights to vote, to receive a dividend or to participate in a winding up of the Company.

The cost of ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury during the period was £2,603,000 (year ended 31 July 2022: £3,527,000 and six months ended 31 January 2022: £nil).

12 NET ASSET VALUE PER ORDINARY SHARE

The calculation of the net asset value per ordinary share is based on the following:



31.01.23

unaudited 31.07.22

audited 31.01.22

unaudited Total shareholders' funds £390,880,000 £367,623,000 £365,626,000 Ordinary shares held outside of Treasury at period end 71,829,336 72,398,336 73,178,879 ------------------ ------------------ ------------------ Net asset value per ordinary share 544.18p 507.78p 499.63p ========== ========== ==========

It is the Company's policy that shares held in Treasury will only be reissued at net asset value per ordinary share or at a premium to net asset value per ordinary share and, therefore, shares held in Treasury have no dilutive effect.

13 TRANSACTIONS WITH THE MANAGER AND RELATED PARTIES

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management and the role of Company Secretary to FIL Investments International ("FII"). Both companies are Fidelity group companies.

Details of the fee arrangements are given in Note 5 above. During the period, management fees of £1,239,000 (six months ended 31 January 2022: £929,000 and year ended 31 July 2022: £1,832,000) and secretarial and administration fees of £38,000 (six months ended 31 January 2022: £38,000 and year ended 31 July 2022: £75,000) were payable to FII. At the Balance Sheet date, net management fees of £296,000 (31 January 2022: £157,000 and 31 July 2022: £156,000) and secretarial and administration fees of £25,000 (31 January 2022: £25,000 and 31 July 2022: £25,000) were accrued and included in other creditors. FII also provides the Company with marketing services. The total amount payable for these services during the period was £86,000 (six months ended 31 January 2022: £104,000 and year ended 31 July 2022: £157,000). At the Balance Sheet date, marketing services of £nil (31 January 2022: £13,000 and 31 July 2022: £20,000) were accrued and included in other creditors.

As at 31 January 2023, the Board consisted of six non-executive Directors (as shown in the Directory in the Half-Yearly Report), all of whom are considered to be independent by the Board. None of the Directors have a service contract with the Company. The Chairman receives an annual fee of £42,000, the Chairman of the Audit Committee an annual fee of £35,000 and each other Director an annual fee of £29,000. The following members of the Board held shares in the Company: Hussein Barma 2,500 ordinary shares, Kate Bolsover 15,452 ordinary shares, Clare Brady 2,500 ordinary shares, Sally Macdonald 2,734 ordinary shares, Matthew Sutherland 27,859 ordinary shares and Michael Warren 10,000 ordinary shares.

The financial information contained in this Half-Yearly Results Announcement does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 435 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for the six months ended 31 January 2023 and 31 January 2022 has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's Independent Auditor.

The information for the year ended 31 July 2022 has been extracted from the latest published audited financial statements, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies, unless otherwise stated. The report of the Auditor on those financial statements contained no qualification or statement under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

