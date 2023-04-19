

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics is slated to issue U.K. consumer, producer and retail price indices for March. Inflation is forecast to slow to 9.8 percent from 10.4 percent in February. Output price inflation is seen at 8.6 percent versus 12.1 percent in the previous month.



Ahead of these data, the pound showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the pound rose against the yen and the euro, it fell against the U.S. dollar. Against the Swiss franc, the pound held steady.



As of 1:55 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8831 against the euro, 1.1138 against the Swiss franc, 1.2411 against the U.S. dollar and 166.86 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX