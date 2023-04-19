Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
19.04.23
08:03 Uhr
1,034 Euro
+0,018
+1,77 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
19.04.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 19-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

19 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 18 April 2023 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            60,000     30,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0480     GBP0.9240 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0260     GBP0.9040 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0397     GBP0.9179

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 676,933,123 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,457      1.0260        XDUB     09:53:35      00027610505TRDU1 
1,835      1.0260        XDUB     10:07:16      00027610644TRDU1 
688       1.0260        XDUB     10:07:16      00027610643TRDU1 
2,544      1.0260        XDUB     10:31:34      00027610869TRDU1 
2,500      1.0260        XDUB     10:58:26      00027611228TRDU1 
897       1.0260        XDUB     10:58:26      00027611233TRDU1 
2,751      1.0260        XDUB     10:58:26      00027611232TRDU1 
1,728      1.0260        XDUB     10:58:27      00027611237TRDU1 
1,281      1.0360        XDUB     12:59:56      00027611804TRDU1 
1,575      1.0360        XDUB     12:59:56      00027611803TRDU1 
1,500      1.0360        XDUB     12:59:56      00027611802TRDU1 
216       1.0400        XDUB     13:07:05      00027611819TRDU1 
5,356      1.0440        XDUB     13:44:14      00027612310TRDU1 
604       1.0440        XDUB     13:55:52      00027612568TRDU1 
2,095      1.0440        XDUB     13:55:52      00027612567TRDU1 
2,546      1.0460        XDUB     14:16:41      00027613214TRDU1 
2,306      1.0420        XDUB     14:29:50      00027613381TRDU1 
2,656      1.0420        XDUB     14:29:50      00027613378TRDU1 
2,557      1.0460        XDUB     14:51:56      00027613860TRDU1 
2,383      1.0440        XDUB     14:59:21      00027614118TRDU1 
2,744      1.0440        XDUB     14:59:21      00027614117TRDU1 
2,435      1.0460        XDUB     15:26:41      00027614457TRDU1 
7,328      1.0480        XDUB     15:30:01      00027614501TRDU1 
2,577      1.0440        XDUB     15:54:25      00027614994TRDU1 
2,602      1.0440        XDUB     16:18:21      00027615751TRDU1 
2,839      1.0440        XDUB     16:26:27      00027616100TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
3,762      0.9050        XLON     10:01:47      00027610593TRDU1 
1,742      0.9040        XLON     10:30:53      00027610863TRDU1 
67        0.9090        XLON     12:00:00      00027611506TRDU1 
1,910      0.9120        XLON     12:18:59      00027611587TRDU1 
664       0.9150        XLON     13:04:35      00027611815TRDU1 
1,301      0.9150        XLON     13:04:35      00027611814TRDU1 
48        0.9210        XLON     14:02:08      00027612799TRDU1 
1,942      0.9210        XLON     14:02:08      00027612800TRDU1 
2,056      0.9210        XLON     14:11:27      00027613140TRDU1 
1,129      0.9210        XLON     14:29:50      00027613386TRDU1 
1,758      0.9210        XLON     14:29:50      00027613385TRDU1 
657       0.9210        XLON     14:29:50      00027613383TRDU1 
774       0.9210        XLON     14:29:50      00027613380TRDU1 
34        0.9210        XLON     14:29:50      00027613377TRDU1 
988       0.9210        XLON     14:29:50      00027613375TRDU1 
1,908      0.9240        XLON     15:27:58      00027614488TRDU1 
2,631      0.9240        XLON     15:45:08      00027614821TRDU1 
1,556      0.9240        XLON     15:45:08      00027614823TRDU1 
1,126      0.9240        XLON     15:45:08      00027614822TRDU1 
205       0.9240        XLON     15:45:08      00027614824TRDU1 
20        0.9230        XLON     16:12:39      00027615541TRDU1 
1,715      0.9230        XLON     16:12:39      00027615543TRDU1 
2,007      0.9220        XLON     16:26:27      00027616099TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  237788 
EQS News ID:  1610867 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1610867&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
