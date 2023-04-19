

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to more than a 4-month high of 167.37 against the yen, from an early low of 166.49.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to 1.2443 and 1.1165from early lows of 1.2409 and 1.1124, respectively.



Moving away from an early 2-day low of 0.8838 against the euro, the pound climbed to 0.8815.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 169.00 against the yen, 1.26 against the greenback, 1.15 against the franc and 0.86 against the euro.



