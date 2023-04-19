

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting Plc (HTG.L), a British energy services company, reported Wednesday significantly higher EBITDA for the first quarter. Further, the company maintained fiscal 2023 guidance EBITDA of around $88 million.



In its first-quarter trading update, the company said EBITDA was $22.6 million, higher than $6.7 million in the prior year, and up from $15.8 million in the preceding fourth quarter.



EBITDA margin has strengthened driven by higher facility utilisation and some improvements to pricing. It is in line with market guidance of around 10 percent for the year as a whole.



Sales order book remains materially unchanged at around $0.5 billion, as new orders have been secured in the period.



The company's Annual General Meeting will take place today at 10:30a.m. BST in London.



Hunting's Chief Executive, Jim Johnson said, 'Hunting has begun 2023 strongly with an EBITDA ahead of management's expectations. ...at this point in the year, the Board is comfortable with market expectations, and reiterates its expectations for continued growth in year-on-year revenue and EBITDA, as previously indicated at the Group's 2022 full year results.'



Further, the company said final dividend recommended for 2022 of 4.5 cents per share is due for payment on May 12.



Hunting's next Trading Statement will be announced on July 6.



