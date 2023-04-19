Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (CSE: LIFT) (FSE: WS0) ("LIFT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation ("YKDFN") regarding the Yellowknife Lithium Project located approximately 60 kilometers east of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories in YKDFN's traditional territory; Chief Drygeese Territory.

The MOU states that both LIFT and YKDFN intend to enter into an Engagement Agreement based upon the terms outlined in the MOU, and that LIFT can begin mobilizing equipment and supplies for the summer drill campaign at the Yellowknife Lithium Project with an anticipated start date of June 1, 2023. The summer drill campaign at the Yellowknife Lithium Project is expected to be approximately 42,000 meters and will run until November, 2023.

Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT, comments, "We are very pleased to sign this MOU that will lead to a definitive Engagement Agreement with the YKDFN. LIFT is committed to working collaboratively and respectfully with Indigenous groups and creating a mutually beneficial working relationship to explore in Indigenous traditional territory. We look forward to beginning the summer 2023 drill program on or around June 1, 2023."

Lena Black, A/CEO of YKDFN, comments, "The Yellowknives Dene First Nation are looking forward to continue building a long and prosperous relationship with LIFT and hope we can work together as partners to benefit our community and those involved in LIFT's endeavors."

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Li-FT Power's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Carl Verley, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration of Li-FT Power and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About LIFT

Li-FT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. Li-FT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, in addition to the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Field.

