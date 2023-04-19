Spanish Site Marks Sixth International Office for Belgian Data Integration Leader

Klarrio, a Belgian-based systems integration and software development company, announces the launch of a new office in Barcelona. The Spanish site will extend Klarrio's global capabilities and experience in delivering cutting-edge data-platform integration services.

According to Kurt Jonckheer, CEO of Klarrio, plans are to expand Klarrio's reach throughout the Iberian Peninsula, to enhance its R&D capabilities, growth, and advancements in cloud-native architecture solutions.

"Klarrio has been providing global customers with innovative, scalable, and highly distributed cloud-native solutions since we first opened our doors in 2016. From the very beginning, we've continued to expand, and the new Barcelona office is a huge step forward in building our European footprint," Jonckheer said.

Nacho Lafuente will serve as Managing Director of Klarrio Spain. Lafuente has a strong software engineering and technical leadership background. He has previously worked for top firms like Siemens and Oracle, in addition to entrepreneurship and the deep-tech startup world.

The Klarrio Spain team also consists of skilled software professionals specializing in data and site reliability engineering, and will cater to the entire lifecycle of a customer's projects.

"I'm thrilled to have joined Klarrio," Lafuente said. Klarrio has a strong expertise in real-time data and over ten years of experience in cloud-native and mission-critical challenges.

"Together with our entire team, I look forward to creating disruptive solutions that don't even exist in the market yet, and most importantly, helping our customers leverage the value of their data in ways that legitimately transform their business."

"We're particularly pleased to have Nacho on our team," Jonckheer said. "His entrepreneurial background, combined with more than a decade of data R&D experience, are extremely rare talents to find in today's market," he added.

About Klarrio:

Klarrio is a leading systems integration and software development firm specializing in real-time data streaming. With nearly a decade of experience in cloud-native and open-source technologies, Klarrio builds cutting-edge data foundations that deliver disruptive, robust, and technically complex solutions for organizations globally.

Headquartered in Belgium, Klarrio maintains five additional offices worldwide, including The Netherlands, Germany, USA, Australia, and now Barcelona, Spain.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230419005141/en/

Contacts:

Michael Burns

press@klarrio.com