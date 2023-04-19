Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023
Dow Jones News
19.04.2023 | 09:49
Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Apr-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 18-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 208.1346

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27240433

CODE: MEUD LN

ISIN: LU0908500753

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      LU0908500753 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MEUD LN 
Sequence No.:  237818 
EQS News ID:  1611061 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1611061&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
