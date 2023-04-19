Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.04.2023 | 00:01
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

River Valley Community Bancorp Announces 1st Quarter Results (Unaudited)

YUBA CITY, Calif., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bancorp (OTC markets: RVCB) with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank (collectively referred to as the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The full earnings release can be found on the Bank's Investor Relations website at Investor Relations - River Valley Community Bank.

The Bank remains highly rated with BauerFinancial, and Depositaccounts.com and serves its customer base through its offices located at:

  • 1629 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, CA
  • 580 Brunswick Rd, Grass Valley, CA
  • 905 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA
  • 904 B Street, Marysville, CA
  • 401 Ryland Street, Reno, NV (Loan Production Office)

The Bank offers a full suite of competitive products, services, and banking technology. For more information please visit our website at www.myrvcb.com or contact John M. Jelavich at (530) 821-2469.


