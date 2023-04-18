United Community Banks, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced that net income for the 2023 first quarter was $62.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $101.9 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.09 or 21%, from the first quarter a year ago and a decrease of $0.22 or 30% from the fourth quarter of 2022. On an operating basis, United's diluted earnings per share of $0.58 was up 16% from the year-ago quarter. The primary drivers of the increased earnings per share year-over-year were increased interest rates and organic loan growth. The linked-quarter decrease in earnings per share was primarily driven by higher deposit and borrowed funds interest cost as well as changes in deposit composition toward more expensive time deposits during the quarter. United's return on assets was 0.95%, or 1.06% on an operating basis. Return on equity was 7.3% and return on tangible common equity was 11.6%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.71% for the quarter. At quarter end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.2%, up 29 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022.



Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, "This was another solid quarter for United. Deposit growth reflected the strength of our customer franchise, and our loan growth was within our stated target range of mid to high single digits. While our net interest margin did contract from the previous quarter due to higher deposit costs, we continued to generate strong returns and strengthen our balance sheet." Harton continued, "On the strategic front, we continue to expand the company into exciting growth markets that we know and where we can partner with organizations that align with our values and culture. We are very glad to welcome Progress officially into the United team, adding to our growth opportunities in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Our recently announced partnership with First National Bank of South Miami will also bring great opportunities and a talented team to the company. I couldn't be more excited to welcome them to our team."

United's net interest margin decreased by 15 basis points to 3.61% from the fourth quarter. The average yield on United's interest-earning assets was up 44 basis points to 4.76%, but its cost of deposits increased by 61 basis points to 1.10%, leading to the reduction in the net interest margin. Net charge-offs were $7.1 million or 0.17% of average loans during the quarter, flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and NPAs were 28 basis points relative to total assets, up 10 basis points from the previous quarter.

Mr. Harton concluded, "We continue to believe that 2023 will be a great year for United, despite the uncertainty in the economic environment. We remain focused on being a great partner for our clients and communities; growing our business and being prepared to manage through any challenges that lie ahead. We continue to strengthen our teams, recruiting great bankers and adding new locations, most recently in Atlanta and Charleston, South Carolina. Consistent with building for our future, we also recently announced a refresh of our brand with a new logo to be rolled out to our markets through 2024. While the brand will present itself as more modern and forward-looking, it also continues to symbolize our commitment to service and to community that has been our focus for more than 70 years."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $62.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $101.9 million

EPS increased by 21% compared to first quarter 2022 on a GAAP basis and 16% on an operating basis; compared to fourth quarter 2022, EPS decreased 30% on a GAAP basis and 23% on an operating basis

Return on assets of 0.95%, or 1.06% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.71% on an operating basis

Return on common equity of 7.3%

Return on tangible common equity of 11.6% on an operating basis

A provision for credit losses of $21.8 million, which decreased the allowance for loan losses to 1.03% of loans from 1.04% in the fourth quarter. The first quarter provision included $10.4 million to establish an initial allowance on loans acquired in the Progress transaction.

Loan production of $1.4 billion, resulting in organic loan growth, excluding acquired Progress balances, of 8% annualized for the quarter

Customer deposits were up $525 million, or 10% annualized, excluding acquired Progress balances

Total deposits are estimated to be 76% insured or collateralized

Net interest margin of 3.61% was down 15 basis points from the fourth quarter due to increased deposit costs

Mortgage closings of $225 million compared to $462 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $335 million compared to $757 million a year ago

Noninterest income was down $3.1 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by lower positive marks on certain equity and limited partnership investments, lower services charges and fees and securities losses, partially offset by higher mortgage fees

Noninterest expenses increased by $22.5 million compared to the fourth quarter on a GAAP basis and by $15.3 million on an operating basis, mostly due to closing the Progress acquisition on January 3, 2023

Efficiency ratio of 57.2%, or 53.7% on an operating basis

Net charge-offs of $7.1 million, or 17 basis points as a percent of average loans, flat from the net charge-offs level experienced in the fourth quarter

Nonperforming assets of 0.28% of total assets, up 10 basis points compared to December 31, 2022

Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 10% year-over-year

We completed the acquisition of Progress Financial Corporation and its banking subsidiary Progress Bank and Trust with $1.8 billion in assets on January 3, 2023; financial returns are expected to be within our desired thresholds



Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10177198/f8dc6d5780. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting "Events and Presentations" under "News and Events" within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 First Quarter

2023 - 2022

Change

First

Quarter Fourth Quarter Third

Quarter Second Quarter First

Quarter INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 279,487 $ 240,831 $ 213,887 $ 187,378 $ 171,059 Interest expense 68,017 30,943 14,113 8,475 7,267 Net interest revenue 211,470 209,888 199,774 178,903 163,792 29 % Provision for credit losses 21,783 19,831 15,392 5,604 23,086 Noninterest income 30,209 33,354 31,922 33,458 38,973 (22 ) Total revenue 219,896 223,411 216,304 206,757 179,679 22 Noninterest expenses 139,805 117,329 112,755 120,790 119,275 17 Income before income tax expense 80,091 106,082 103,549 85,967 60,404 33 Income tax expense 17,791 24,632 22,388 19,125 12,385 44 Net income 62,300 81,450 81,161 66,842 48,019 30 Merger-related and other charges 8,631 1,470 1,746 7,143 9,016 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (1,955 ) (323 ) (385 ) (1,575 ) (1,963 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 68,976 $ 82,597 $ 82,522 $ 72,410 $ 55,072 25 Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ 101,874 $ 125,913 $ 118,941 $ 91,571 $ 83,490 22 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.52 $ 0.74 $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 0.43 21 Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.58 0.75 0.75 0.66 0.50 16 Cash dividends declared 0.23 0.22 0.22 0.21 0.21 10 Book value 25.76 24.38 23.78 23.96 24.38 6 Tangible book value (3) 17.59 17.13 16.52 16.68 17.08 3 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 7.34 % 10.86 % 11.02 % 9.31 % 6.80 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 8.15 11.01 11.21 10.10 7.83 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 11.63 15.20 15.60 14.20 11.00 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 0.95 1.33 1.32 1.08 0.78 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.06 1.35 1.34 1.17 0.89 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5) 1.58 2.07 1.94 1.49 1.37 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger- related and other charges (1)(4)(5) 1.71 2.09 1.97 1.60 1.52 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.61 3.76 3.57 3.19 2.97 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 57.20 47.95 48.41 56.58 57.43 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 53.67 47.35 47.66 53.23 53.09 Equity to total assets 11.90 11.25 11.12 10.95 11.06 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.17 7.88 7.70 7.59 7.72 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 73,403 $ 44,281 $ 35,511 $ 34,428 $ 40,816 80 Allowance for credit losses - loans 176,534 159,357 148,502 136,925 132,805 33 Allowance for credit losses - total 197,923 180,520 167,300 153,042 146,369 35 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 7,084 6,611 1,134 (1,069 ) 2,978 Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.00 % 0.94 % 0.93 % Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.16 1.18 1.12 1.05 1.02 Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.17 0.17 0.03 (0.03 ) 0.08 NPAs to total assets 0.28 0.18 0.15 0.14 0.17 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 17,125 $ 15,335 $ 14,882 $ 14,541 $ 14,316 20 Investment securities 5,915 6,228 6,539 6,683 6,410 (8 ) Total assets 25,872 24,009 23,688 24,213 24,374 6 Deposits 22,005 19,877 20,321 20,873 21,056 5 Shareholders' equity 3,078 2,701 2,635 2,651 2,695 14 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 115,152 106,223 106,163 106,034 106,025 9

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Noninterest expense reconciliation Noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 139,805 $ 117,329 $ 112,755 $ 120,790 $ 119,275 Merger-related and other charges (8,631 ) (1,470 ) (1,746 ) (7,143 ) (9,016 ) Noninterest expenses - operating $ 131,174 $ 115,859 $ 111,009 $ 113,647 $ 110,259 Net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 62,300 $ 81,450 $ 81,161 $ 66,842 $ 48,019 Merger-related and other charges 8,631 1,470 1,746 7,143 9,016 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (1,955 ) (323 ) (385 ) (1,575 ) (1,963 ) Net income - operating $ 68,976 $ 82,597 $ 82,522 $ 72,410 $ 55,072 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 62,300 $ 81,450 $ 81,161 $ 66,842 $ 48,019 Income tax expense 17,791 24,632 22,388 19,125 12,385 Provision for credit losses 21,783 19,831 15,392 5,604 23,086 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 101,874 $ 125,913 $ 118,941 $ 91,571 $ 83,490 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.52 $ 0.74 $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 0.43 Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.06 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.07 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.58 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 $ 0.66 $ 0.50 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 25.76 $ 24.38 $ 23.78 $ 23.96 $ 24.38 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (8.17 ) (7.25 ) (7.26 ) (7.28 ) (7.30 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 17.59 $ 17.13 $ 16.52 $ 16.68 $ 17.08 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 7.34 % 10.86 % 11.02 % 9.31 % 6.80 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.81 0.15 0.19 0.79 1.03 Return on common equity - operating 8.15 11.01 11.21 10.10 7.83 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.48 4.19 4.39 4.10 3.17 Return on tangible common equity - operating 11.63 % 15.20 % 15.60 % 14.20 % 11.00 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 0.95 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.08 % 0.78 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.11 0.02 0.02 0.09 0.11 Return on assets - operating 1.06 % 1.35 % 1.34 % 1.17 % 0.89 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 0.95 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.08 % 0.78 % Income tax expense 0.29 0.41 0.37 0.32 0.20 (Release of) provision for credit losses 0.34 0.33 0.25 0.09 0.39 Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision 1.58 2.07 1.94 1.49 1.37 Merger-related and other charges 0.13 0.02 0.03 0.11 0.15 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges 1.71 % 2.09 % 1.97 % 1.60 % 1.52 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 57.20 % 47.95 % 48.41 % 56.58 % 57.43 % Merger-related and other charges (3.53 ) (0.60 ) (0.75 ) (3.35 ) (4.34 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 53.67 % 47.35 % 47.66 % 53.23 % 53.09 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.90 % 11.25 % 11.12 % 10.95 % 11.06 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (3.36 ) (2.97 ) (3.01 ) (2.96 ) (2.94 ) Effect of preferred equity (0.37 ) (0.40 ) (0.41 ) (0.40 ) (0.40 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.17 % 7.88 % 7.70 % 7.59 % 7.72 %





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End 2023 2022 Linked Quarter Change

Year over Year Change

(in millions) First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,141 $ 2,735 $ 2,700 $ 2,681 $ 2,638 $ 406 $ 503 Income producing commercial RE 3,611 3,262 3,299 3,273 3,328 349 283 Commercial & industrial 2,442 2,252 2,238 2,253 2,336 190 106 Commercial construction 1,806 1,598 1,514 1,514 1,482 208 324 Equipment financing 1,447 1,374 1,281 1,211 1,148 73 299 Total commercial 12,447 11,221 11,032 10,932 10,932 1,226 1,515 Residential mortgage 2,756 2,355 2,149 1,997 1,826 401 930 Home equity lines of credit 930 850 832 801 778 80 152 Residential construction 492 443 423 381 368 49 124 Manufactured housing 326 317 301 287 269 9 57 Consumer 174 149 145 143 143 25 31 Total loans $ 17,125 $ 15,335 $ 14,882 $ 14,541 $ 14,316 $ 1,790 $ 2,809 LOANS BY MARKET Georgia $ 4,177 $ 4,051 $ 4,003 $ 3,960 $ 3,879 $ 126 $ 298 South Carolina 2,672 2,587 2,516 2,377 2,323 85 349 North Carolina 2,257 2,186 2,117 2,006 1,879 71 378 Tennessee 2,458 2,507 2,536 2,621 2,661 (49 ) (203 ) Florida 1,745 1,308 1,259 1,235 1,208 437 537 Alabama 1,029 - - - - 1,029 1,029 Commercial Banking Solutions 2,787 2,696 2,451 2,342 2,366 91 421 Total loans $ 17,125 $ 15,335 $ 14,882 $ 14,541 $ 14,316 $ 1,790 $ 2,809





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality (in thousands) 2023 2022 First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 1,000 $ 523 $ 877 Income producing RE 10,603 3,885 2,663 Commercial & industrial 33,276 14,470 11,108 Commercial construction 475 133 150 Equipment financing 5,044 5,438 3,198 Total commercial 50,398 24,449 17,996 Residential mortgage 11,280 10,919 10,424 Home equity lines of credit 2,377 1,888 1,151 Residential construction 143 405 104 Manufactured housing 8,542 6,518 4,187 Consumer 55 53 17 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 72,795 44,232 33,879 Nonaccrual loans held for sale - - 316 OREO and repossessed assets 608 49 1,316 Total NPAs $ 73,403 $ 44,281 $ 35,511





2023 2022 First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ 90 0.01 % $ (130 ) (0.02 )% $ (90 ) (0.01 )% Income producing RE 2,306 0.26 (113 ) (0.01 ) 176 0.02 Commercial & industrial 225 0.04 4,577 0.81 (744 ) (0.13 ) Commercial construction (37 ) (0.01 ) (77 ) (0.02 ) 10 - Equipment financing 3,375 0.93 1,658 0.50 1,121 0.36 Total commercial 5,959 0.20 5,915 0.21 473 0.02 Residential mortgage (87 ) (0.01 ) (33 ) (0.01 ) (66 ) (0.01 ) Home equity lines of credit 33 0.01 (89 ) (0.04 ) (102 ) (0.05 ) Residential construction (15 ) (0.01 ) (23 ) (0.02 ) (109 ) (0.11 ) Manufactured housing 628 0.76 246 0.32 220 0.30 Consumer 566 1.37 595 1.61 718 1.98 Total $ 7,084 0.17 $ 6,611 0.17 $ 1,134 0.03 (1) Annualized.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 275,962 $ 195,771 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 501,719 316,082 Federal funds and other short-term investments - 135,000 Cash and cash equivalents 777,681 646,853 Debt securities available-for-sale 3,331,139 3,614,333 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,206,874 and $2,191,073, respectively) 2,584,081 2,613,648 Loans held for sale 20,390 13,600 Loans and leases held for investment 17,124,703 15,334,627 Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (176,534 ) (159,357 ) Loans and leases, net 16,948,169 15,175,270 Premises and equipment, net 336,617 298,456 Bank owned life insurance 341,285 299,297 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 961,244 779,248 Other assets 571,244 568,179 Total assets $ 25,871,850 $ 24,008,884 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 7,540,265 $ 7,643,081 NOW and interest-bearing demand 4,769,663 4,350,878 Money market 5,140,902 4,510,680 Savings 1,362,520 1,456,337 Time 2,703,568 1,781,482 Brokered 487,756 134,049 Total deposits 22,004,674 19,876,507 Short-term borrowings 7,219 158,933 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 30,000 550,000 Long-term debt 324,729 324,663 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 427,105 398,107 Total liabilities 22,793,727 21,308,210 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;

4,000 shares Series I issued and outstanding, $25,000 per share liquidation preference 96,422 96,422 Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,

115,151,566 and 106,222,758 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 115,152 106,223 Common stock issuable; 579,835 and 607,128 shares, respectively 11,977 12,307 Capital surplus 2,606,403 2,306,366 Retained earnings 542,606 508,844 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (294,437 ) (329,488 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,078,123 2,700,674 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,871,850 $ 24,008,884





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 236,431 $ 146,741 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $2,110 and $2,655, respectively 39,986 23,665 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 3,070 653 Total interest revenue 279,487 171,059 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 17,599 1,469 Money market 25,066 1,012 Savings 538 72 Time 14,658 578 Deposits 57,861 3,131 Short-term borrowings 1,148 - Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,112 - Long-term debt 3,896 4,136 Total interest expense 68,017 7,267 Net interest revenue 211,470 163,792 Provision for credit losses 21,783 23,086 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 189,687 140,706 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 8,699 9,070 Mortgage loan gains and other related fees 4,521 16,152 Wealth management fees 5,724 5,895 Gains from sales of other loans, net 1,916 3,198 Lending and loan servicing fees 4,016 2,986 Securities losses, net (1,644 ) (3,734 ) Other 6,977 5,406 Total noninterest income 30,209 38,973 Total revenue 219,896 179,679 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 78,698 71,006 Communications and equipment 10,008 9,248 Occupancy 9,889 9,378 Advertising and public relations 2,349 1,488 Postage, printing and supplies 2,537 2,119 Professional fees 6,072 4,447 Lending and loan servicing expense 2,319 2,366 Outside services - electronic banking 3,425 2,523 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 4,001 2,173 Amortization of intangibles 3,528 1,793 Merger-related and other charges 8,631 9,016 Other 8,348 3,718 Total noninterest expenses 139,805 119,275 Income before income taxes 80,091 60,404 Income tax expense 17,791 12,385 Net income 62,300 48,019 Preferred stock dividends 1,719 1,719 Earnings allocated to participating securities 339 238 Net income available to common shareholders $ 60,242 $ 46,062 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.43 Diluted 0.52 0.43 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 115,451 106,550 Diluted 115,715 106,677





Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 16,897,372 $ 236,530 5.68 % $ 14,234,026 $ 146,637 4.18 % Taxable securities (3) 6,059,323 37,876 2.50 5,848,976 21,010 1.44 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 422,583 2,834 2.68 510,954 3,566 2.79 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 472,325 3,352 2.88 1,910,411 1,020 0.22 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 23,851,603 280,592 4.76 22,504,367 172,233 3.10 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (167,584 ) (113,254 ) Cash and due from banks 271,210 166,005 Premises and equipment 329,135 277,216 Other assets (3) 1,484,936 1,369,301 Total assets $ 25,769,300 $ 24,203,635 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 4,499,907 17,599 1.59 $ 4,667,098 1,469 0.13 Money market 5,223,267 25,066 1.95 5,110,817 1,012 0.08 Savings 1,416,931 538 0.15 1,436,881 72 0.02 Time 2,348,588 12,313 2.13 1,758,895 534 0.12 Brokered time deposits 208,215 2,345 4.57 79,092 44 0.23 Total interest-bearing deposits 13,696,908 57,861 1.71 13,052,783 3,131 0.10 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 107,955 1,148 4.31 611 - - Federal Home Loan Bank advances 453,056 5,112 4.58 - - - Long-term debt 324,701 3,896 4.87 318,995 4,136 5.26 Total borrowed funds 885,712 10,156 4.65 319,606 4,136 5.25 Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,582,620 68,017 1.89 13,372,389 7,267 0.22 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,697,844 7,666,635 Other liabilities 357,367 378,327 Total liabilities 22,637,831 21,417,351 Shareholders' equity 3,131,469 2,786,284 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,769,300 $ 24,203,635 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 212,575 $ 164,966 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.87 % 2.88 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.61 % 2.97 %





(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate. (2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale. (3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $419 million in 2023 and $81.2 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation. (4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.





About United Community Banks, Inc.



United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is a top 100 U.S. financial institution with $25.9 billion in assets, and through its subsidiaries, provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. UCBI is the financial holding company for United Community Bank ("United Community") which has 207 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. United Community is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. Among other awards, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. The bank is also a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards, including the 2022 awards for Small Business Banking-Likelihood to Recommend (South) and Overall Satisfaction (South), and was named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as "operating net income," "pre-tax, pre-provision income," "operating net income per diluted common share," "operating earnings per share," "tangible book value per common share," "operating return on common equity," "operating return on tangible common equity," "operating return on assets," "return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges," "return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision," "operating efficiency ratio," and "tangible common equity to tangible assets." These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the expected financial returns of the acquisition of First Miami Bancorp, Inc. ("FMIA"). Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the FMIA acquisition may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships as a result of the FMIA acquisition, (3) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the acquisition of FMIA may be greater than anticipated, (4) reputational risk and the reaction of the companies' customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the acquisition of FMIA, (5) the risks relating to the integration of FMIA's operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (6) the risks associated with United's pursuit of future acquisitions, (7) the risk of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (8) the dilution caused by United's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the FMIA acquisition, and (9) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in United's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Many of these factors are beyond United's ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United or FMIA.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

