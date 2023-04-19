DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc (L100 LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Apr-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 18-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.8876
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36603592
CODE: L100 LN
ISIN: LU1650492173
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1650492173 Category Code: NAV TIDM: L100 LN Sequence No.: 237889 EQS News ID: 1611205 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1611205&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 19, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)