DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (XCOU LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Apr-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc

DEALING DATE: 18-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.5503

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2085719

CODE: XCOU LN

ISIN: LU1981860239

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1981860239 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOU LN Sequence No.: 237964 EQS News ID: 1611355 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1611355&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 19, 2023 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)