WEST FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BT Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBD and BTBDW), today reported its financial results for the fiscal year ending January 1, 2023.

Following the 2022 acquisition of three operating restaurants, and including the 41.2% owned Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern six locations (OTCMarkets: BDVB), BT Brands has ownership in nineteen restaurants comprising the following:

Eight Burger Time fast-food restaurants and one Dairy Queen franchise located in the North Central region of the United States, collectively ("BTND");

Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern, Inc, a 41.2% owned affiliate, operates six Bagger Dave's restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana ("Bagger Dave's");

Keegan's Seafood Grille in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida ("Keegan's");

Pie In The Sky Coffee and Bakery in Woods Hole, Massachusetts ("PIE");

Village Bier Garten, a German-themed restaurant, bar, and entertainment venue in Cocoa, Florida ("VBG").

Highlights and recent activities include:

Total revenues for fiscal 2022 increased 49% to $12.6 million;

Operating income for the year declined to a loss of $391,164 from an operating profit of $980,712;

The net loss attributable to common shareholders was $562,285, or a loss of $.09 per share for the year.

Restaurant-level Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) for the year increased to $1,691,703 in 2022 from $1,631,530 in 2021;

Equity in the loss of Bagger Dave's of $194,813 is included in the 2022 loss.

During the fourth quarter of 2022 the Company repurchased 65,000 shares of common stock for $107,012, approximately $1.65 per share. In the first quarter of 2023, we repurchased an additional 150,000 shares for $250,500 or $1.67 per share.

The Company ended the year with $8.1 million in cash and short-term investments;

The sale of a closed Burger Time store in West St. Paul resulted in a pre-tax gain of $313,000, which will be reported in the first quarter of 2023

We anticipate that the disposition of our St. Louis property will result in a $180,000 gain in the second quarter of 2023.

Gary Copperud, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said, "During fiscal 2022, we completed our transition to a public company, significantly increasing our general and administrative expenses. Overall, we have continued to see inflationary pressure on our cost of sales and staffing. Increasing hourly labor rates are an issue in all of our locations. During 2022, staffing issues led to some lost sales days and, in some instances, a curtailment of store hours. All three of our recently acquired restaurants experienced some challenges during the transition period, and we are working to improve these results. Our goal is to achieve long-term profitability consistent with our acquisition expectations, and we believe we are headed in that direction.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook: Because of the uncertain nature of the performance of recent acquisitions and the evolving character of our Company and because of continuing uncertainty surrounding public health concerns and the aftermath, impacts of supply chain constraints, and the current inflationary environment, the Company is not, at this point, providing a financial forecast for fiscal 2023.

Conference Call: Management will host a conference call to discuss its year-ended January 1, 2023, financial results on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Kenneth Brimmer, Chief Financial Officer and Gary Copperud, Chief Executive Officer. Dial: 877-344-8082

Secondary, international dial-in +1-213-992-4618

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing the call-in number. In addition, an archive of the call will be available on the Company's website page after the call has concluded. Website https://itsburgertime.com/corporate/.

About BT Brands Inc.: BT Brands Inc. (BTBD and BTBDW) owns and operates a fast-food restaurant chain called Burger Time with locations in North and South Dakota and Minnesota. Including the 2022 acquisition of three operating restaurants and the purchase of 41.2% Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern with six locations (OTCMarkets: BDVB), BT Brands has ownership in nineteen restaurants. BT Brands continues to seek acquisitions within the restaurant industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to net income and net income per share, expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, anticipated levels of capital expenditures for the 2023 fiscal year, current or future volatility in the credit markets and future market conditions, our belief that we have sufficient liquidity to fund our business operations during the next fiscal year, market position, financial results and reserves, and strategy for risk management.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the disruption to our business from public health emergencies, the impact on our results of operations, and our financial condition; the uncertain nature of the restaurant industry; our ability to integrate acquired restaurants, delays in developing and opening new restaurants because of weather, local permitting or other reasons, increased competition, cost increases or shortages in raw food products, staffing shortages and the effect of inflation on key supplies and inputs.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Financial results follow.

BT BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 52 Weeks Ended, January 1, 2023 January 2, 2022 SALES $ 12,601,169 $ 8,451,870 COSTS AND EXPENSES Restaurant operating expenses Food and paper costs 4,854,321 3,285,752 Labor costs 4,126,837 2,383,206 Occupancy costs 1,147,744 681,560 Other operating expenses 780,564 469,822 Depreciation and amortization expenses 449,038 234,027 General and administrative expenses 1,633,829 416,791 Total costs and expenses 12,992,333 7,471,158 Income (loss) from operations (391,164 ) 980,712 UNREALIZED LOSS ON MARKETABLE SECURITIES (86,422 ) - INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 125,529 - INTEREST EXPENSE (114,766 ) (172,861 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) (80,649 ) - EQUITY IN NET LOSS OF AFFILIATE (194,813 ) - INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES (742,285 ) 807,851 INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT 180,000 (200,000 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (562,285 ) $ 607,851 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $ (0.09 ) $ 0.14 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES 6,458,810 4,382,848

BT BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS January 1, 2023 January 2, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 2,150,578 $ 12,385,632 Marketable securities 5,994,295 - Receivables 76,948 72,251 Inventory 158,351 79,510 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,397 27,186 Assets held for sale 446,524 - Total current assets 8,864,093 12,564,579 PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND LEASEHOLD IMPROVEMENTS, NET 3,294,644 1,592,338 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 2,004,673 - INVESTMENTS 1,369,186 75,000 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 61,000 - GOODWILL 671,220 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 453,978 - OTHER ASSETS, NET 50,903 273,810 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,769,697 $ 14,505,727 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 448,605 $ 291,973 Broker margin loan 791,370 - Current maturities of long-term debt 167,616 169,908 Current operating lease obligations 193,430 - Accrued expenses 532,520 254,341 Income taxes payable - 209,088 Total current liabilities 2,133,541 925,310 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION 2,658,477 2,833,064 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES - 119,000 NONCURRENT LEASE OBLIGATIONS 1,825,057 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,617,075 3,877,374 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 10,152,622 10,628,353 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,769,697 $ 14,505,727

